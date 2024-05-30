TO THE MEMBERS OF

Orient Tradelink Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s Orient Tradelink Limited ("the company) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss account and statement of cash flows for the year the ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as "the Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except to the effects of the matters described in the Paragraphs mentioned below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under

Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Following are our observations: a) The company had delayed in filing of GST Returns, no provision had been made for the interest on delayed payments. Further the inputs has not been reversed for non payment to vendors within 180 days as per section 16(2) of the CGST Act. The company has not complied with the provisions of Rule 36(4) of the CGST Act. b) The company had not complied with provisions of TDS Laws and no provisions had been made for the late payment charges and interest for delayed payments and non-compliance. c) Inventory, balance of debtors, creditors, Balance of Security Deposit and valuation of Intangible Assets and their amortisation there off reported in Financial Statements is as certified by the management. d) E Invoicing under CGST Act, 2017 is applicable on the Company, but the company has not been generating invoices through E-Invoicing Portal.

How the emphasis of matters is addressed in our Audit

Our audit procedures on key matters includes the following:

a) Obtained the outstanding litigations list as compared to the previous year. Enquired and obtained explanations for movement in litigations during the year. b) Inquired with management regarding the status of significant litigations and claimes including obtaining legal team views on the likely outcome of each litigations and claims and the magnitude of potential exposure. c) Examined the Companys legal expenses and read the minutes if Board meetings, to evaluate the completeness if list of the open litigations. d) Read the latest correspondence between the Company and tax/legal authorities and reviewed legal opinions obtained by management, where applicable, for significant matters and considered the same in evaluating the appropriateness of the Companys provisions or disclosure of contingent liabilities. e) With respect to the tax matters, we involved tax specialists to evaluate the significant cases and the technical grounds for Managements conclusions on the provisions or disclosures of contingent liabilities. f) For non-tax matters, we evaluated Managements decisions and rationale for provisions established or disclosure made for contingent liabilities.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Board Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Audit Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a no material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the

Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the

Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1) The Company have certain pending litigations which may impact its financial position.

2) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3) There were no amount which required to be transferred by the company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

4) i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or behalf of the company ("ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries. ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity including foreign entities("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries; and

iii) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

5) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

6) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) but the same has not been operative for all relevant transactions recorded in the software during the year.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section

197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the

Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

4. This report includes a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central

Government in terms of section143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, as Annexure B.

For SCAN & Company Chartered Accountants FRN 113954W

CA Varun Agarwal Partner M. No. 507056 Place: New Delhi Date: 30.05.2024

UDIN: 24507056BKHJKB1305

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Orient Tradelink Limited (‘the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended and as on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the

‘Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial Information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act and the Guidance Note, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, no material weakness have been identified as at 31st March, 2024 relating to Financial Controls over Financial Reporting.

a) The management of the Company needs to improve internal financial controls system over financial reporting after taking into account risk assessment, which is one of the essential components of Internal Control, with regard to the potential for fraud when performing risk assessment.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on timely basis.

Opinion

In our opinion, except for the effects/ possible effects of the material weaknesses describe above on the achievement of the objective of the control criteria, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For SCAN & Company Chartered Accountants FRN 113954W

CA Varun Agarwal Partner M No. 507056

Place: New Delhi Date: 30.05.2024

UDIN: 24507056BKHJKB1305

Annexure B referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirement" of our report of even date

We based on the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, there are no title deeds in respect of free hold immovable properties of land and buildings held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, proper record of inventory is being maintained by the company. We have relied on the information as certified by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, during the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(iii) (a) (A) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the company has no subsidiary, joint ventures and associates as on the reporting date, therefore, provision of clause 3(iii)(a)(A) is not applicable.

(B) The company has provided no bank guarantee.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, there is no overdue amount for more than 90 days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except as follows: Nil

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not advanced loans to directors / to a company in which the directors are interested to which provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 apply and therefore, provisions of clause 3(iv) of the order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. However, It does not include Unsecured Loans &

Advance received from directors, directors relatives, ex-directors and their associates entities which exist in Company for more than 365 days and as per Companies Act, 2013 and Companies

(Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 any money received as advance in the course of ordinary business shall be treated as Deposit if goods or services are not provided within 365 days of receipts. As explained to us, most of the borrowings pertains to earlier years.

(vi) On the basis of available information and explanation provided to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014 dated December 31, 2014 (as amended from time to time) to the current operations carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) Order are not applicable.

(vii) In respect to statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues, the Company has not paid certain statutory dues as on date of audit report, details provided below:

S. No. Particulars Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) 1 TCS 00.07 2 TDS 75.75 3 GST Under RCM 1.76

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except the following, which have not been deposited on account of dispute: Nil

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no unrecorded transactions that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

(ix)

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company have no loans or borrowings from financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of representation received from the management, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of representation received from the management, the company has not availed any term loan facility availed from any banks or financial institutions.

d) The company has not raised any short term funds from bank or financial institutions, therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(d) are not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(x) According to the records produced before us, the company is a limited company entitled to offer securities to general public by way of public issue. The company has during the year issued shares amounting to 500000. The shares were issued at a premium of Re. 1 per share.

(xi)

a) No frauds by the Company or no fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by any auditor including us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The Company is required to have an internal audit system u/s 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, as informed by the management the same has been conducted by M/s AM Sharma & Associates. However, we have not received the internal audit report till the date of this report.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvi)

a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) No Core Investment Company is part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year.

(xviii) During the year previous auditor appointment of M/s SCAN & Company was ratified by the board and shareholders in the annual general meeting held on 30/09/2023.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we report that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company is not required to spent any expenditure by way of corporate social responsibilities u/s 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3 (xx) (a) & (b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

For SCAN & Company

Chartered Accountants, FRN: 113954W

CA Varun Agarwal

Partner

M. No: 507056

UDIN: 24507056BKHJKB1305

Place: Delhi Date: 30.05.2024