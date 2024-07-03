iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Tradelink Ltd Share Price

36.5
(0.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.48
  • Day's High36.5
  • 52 Wk High37
  • Prev. Close36.48
  • Day's Low36.48
  • 52 Wk Low 7.08
  • Turnover (lac)2.04
  • P/E152
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.56
  • EPS0.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)89.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Orient Tradelink Ltd KEY RATIOS

Orient Tradelink Ltd Corporate Action

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Orient Tradelink Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Orient Tradelink Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.53%

Non-Promoter- 97.46%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Orient Tradelink Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.27

12.32

10.97

10.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.3

0.07

-0.88

-1.43

Net Worth

12.57

12.39

10.09

9.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.86

11.29

20.47

22.24

yoy growth (%)

-12.72

-44.81

-7.95

153.63

Raw materials

-5.87

-6.99

-9.99

-1.32

As % of sales

59.59

61.92

48.84

5.93

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.69

-0.5

-0.57

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.1

0.17

1.35

0.52

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.57

-1.69

-1.44

Tax paid

-0.39

0.26

-0.73

-0.16

Working capital

1.76

-12.67

-5.5

-2.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.72

-44.81

-7.95

153.63

Op profit growth

62.41

-43.92

-33.5

343.97

EBIT growth

533.99

-87.18

152.69

13.19

Net profit growth

62.05

-28.52

71.93

11.06

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Orient Tradelink Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Orient Tradelink Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Aushim Parshottam Khetarpal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mahesh Kumar Verma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Balakrishna Maddur Ramarao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akash Toshniwal

Director

Rachna Panwar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orient Tradelink Ltd

Summary

Orient Tradelink Limited was incorporated on 22nd August 1994, with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of production, marketing and releasing Movies, Animated Movies, Television Serials, Song Albums, running shows on TV and Radio to name a few. The Company recently started its FMCG division with the Brand name of Krishna Sai which is slowly gradually picking up the market. It got into series of Audio and Visual direction, production, developing and marketing of products. Thereafter, it acquired the offline and online Sales and Marketing rights of Inventory of more than 2000 hours of Video Content and approx 500 hrs of Audio content in the genre of Mythology. Later on, the Company acquired the Sales and Marketing rights of around 30 Mantras and converting them into the Pen drives and CDs/DVDs which are being purchased by the spiritual community at a very fast pace. In order to enhance working capital requirements for expanding its financial services, the Company came out with a public issue of 65,05,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 6.51 Cr. in Jan96.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Orient Tradelink Ltd share price today?

The Orient Tradelink Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Tradelink Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Tradelink Ltd is ₹89.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orient Tradelink Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orient Tradelink Ltd is 152 and 3.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orient Tradelink Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Tradelink Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Tradelink Ltd is ₹7.08 and ₹37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orient Tradelink Ltd?

Orient Tradelink Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.15%, 3 Years at 56.98%, 1 Year at 402.48%, 6 Month at 201.49%, 3 Month at 146.65% and 1 Month at 73.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orient Tradelink Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orient Tradelink Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.54 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.46 %

