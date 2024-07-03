SectorRealty
Open₹36.48
Prev. Close₹36.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.04
Day's High₹36.5
Day's Low₹36.48
52 Week's High₹37
52 Week's Low₹7.08
Book Value₹10.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)89.53
P/E152
EPS0.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.27
12.32
10.97
10.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.3
0.07
-0.88
-1.43
Net Worth
12.57
12.39
10.09
9.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.86
11.29
20.47
22.24
yoy growth (%)
-12.72
-44.81
-7.95
153.63
Raw materials
-5.87
-6.99
-9.99
-1.32
As % of sales
59.59
61.92
48.84
5.93
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.69
-0.5
-0.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.1
0.17
1.35
0.52
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.57
-1.69
-1.44
Tax paid
-0.39
0.26
-0.73
-0.16
Working capital
1.76
-12.67
-5.5
-2.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.72
-44.81
-7.95
153.63
Op profit growth
62.41
-43.92
-33.5
343.97
EBIT growth
533.99
-87.18
152.69
13.19
Net profit growth
62.05
-28.52
71.93
11.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Aushim Parshottam Khetarpal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mahesh Kumar Verma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Balakrishna Maddur Ramarao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akash Toshniwal
Director
Rachna Panwar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Orient Tradelink Limited was incorporated on 22nd August 1994, with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of production, marketing and releasing Movies, Animated Movies, Television Serials, Song Albums, running shows on TV and Radio to name a few. The Company recently started its FMCG division with the Brand name of Krishna Sai which is slowly gradually picking up the market. It got into series of Audio and Visual direction, production, developing and marketing of products. Thereafter, it acquired the offline and online Sales and Marketing rights of Inventory of more than 2000 hours of Video Content and approx 500 hrs of Audio content in the genre of Mythology. Later on, the Company acquired the Sales and Marketing rights of around 30 Mantras and converting them into the Pen drives and CDs/DVDs which are being purchased by the spiritual community at a very fast pace. In order to enhance working capital requirements for expanding its financial services, the Company came out with a public issue of 65,05,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 6.51 Cr. in Jan96.
The Orient Tradelink Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Tradelink Ltd is ₹89.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orient Tradelink Ltd is 152 and 3.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Tradelink Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Tradelink Ltd is ₹7.08 and ₹37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orient Tradelink Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.15%, 3 Years at 56.98%, 1 Year at 402.48%, 6 Month at 201.49%, 3 Month at 146.65% and 1 Month at 73.96%.
