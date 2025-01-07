Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.86
11.29
20.47
22.24
yoy growth (%)
-12.72
-44.81
-7.95
153.63
Raw materials
-5.87
-6.99
-9.99
-1.32
As % of sales
59.59
61.92
48.84
5.93
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.69
-0.5
-0.57
As % of sales
5.31
6.16
2.45
2.57
Other costs
-2.26
-2.86
-8.65
-18.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.97
25.38
42.28
82.61
Operating profit
1.19
0.73
1.31
1.97
OPM
12.12
6.51
6.41
8.87
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.57
-1.69
-1.44
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.85
0
1.75
0
Profit before tax
1.1
0.17
1.35
0.52
Taxes
-0.39
0.26
-0.73
-0.16
Tax rate
-35.22
153.42
-54.14
-30.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.71
0.44
0.62
0.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.71
0.44
0.62
0.36
yoy growth (%)
62.05
-28.52
71.93
11.06
NPM
7.28
3.92
3.03
1.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.