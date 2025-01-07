iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Tradelink Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

36
(-1.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:09:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.86

11.29

20.47

22.24

yoy growth (%)

-12.72

-44.81

-7.95

153.63

Raw materials

-5.87

-6.99

-9.99

-1.32

As % of sales

59.59

61.92

48.84

5.93

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.69

-0.5

-0.57

As % of sales

5.31

6.16

2.45

2.57

Other costs

-2.26

-2.86

-8.65

-18.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.97

25.38

42.28

82.61

Operating profit

1.19

0.73

1.31

1.97

OPM

12.12

6.51

6.41

8.87

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.57

-1.69

-1.44

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.85

0

1.75

0

Profit before tax

1.1

0.17

1.35

0.52

Taxes

-0.39

0.26

-0.73

-0.16

Tax rate

-35.22

153.42

-54.14

-30.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.71

0.44

0.62

0.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.71

0.44

0.62

0.36

yoy growth (%)

62.05

-28.52

71.93

11.06

NPM

7.28

3.92

3.03

1.62

