Orient Tradelink Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2019
Gross Sales
103.83
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
103.83
Other Operating Income
3.22
Other Income
0.17
Total Income
107.23
Total Expenditure
93.97
PBIDT
13.26
Interest
2.78
PBDT
10.49
Depreciation
4.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
-0.13
Deferred Tax
-1.03
Reported Profit After Tax
6.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
12.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.77
PBDTM(%)
10.1
PATM(%)
6.68
No Record Found
