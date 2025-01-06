iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Tradelink Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36.44
(-0.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Orient Tradelink FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.1

0.17

1.35

0.52

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.57

-1.69

-1.44

Tax paid

-0.39

0.26

-0.73

-0.16

Working capital

1.76

-12.67

-5.5

-2.29

Other operating items

Operating

1.53

-12.79

-6.57

-3.36

Capital expenditure

0

0.53

2.05

9.57

Free cash flow

1.53

-12.25

-4.52

6.2

Equity raised

-4.28

-5.17

-6.73

-7.76

Investing

0

-1.11

0

0

Financing

5.64

4.72

10.56

14.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.88

-13.82

-0.69

13.26

