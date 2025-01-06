Orient Tradelink Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.1
0.17
1.35
0.52
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.57
-1.69
-1.44
Tax paid
-0.39
0.26
-0.73
-0.16
Working capital
1.76
-12.67
-5.5
-2.29
Other operating items
Operating
1.53
-12.79
-6.57
-3.36
Capital expenditure
0
0.53
2.05
9.57
Free cash flow
1.53
-12.25
-4.52
6.2
Equity raised
-4.28
-5.17
-6.73
-7.76
Investing
0
-1.11
0
0
Financing
5.64
4.72
10.56
14.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.88
-13.82
-0.69
13.26
