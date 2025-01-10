Orient Tradelink Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.27
12.32
10.97
10.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.3
0.07
-0.88
-1.43
Net Worth
12.57
12.39
10.09
9.54
Minority Interest
Debt
3.3
3.2
3.23
3.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.63
0.46
Total Liabilities
15.87
15.59
13.95
13.02
Fixed Assets
28.25
29.12
28.99
29.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-12.55
-13.69
-15.04
-16.41
Inventories
1.17
2.24
3.89
3.08
Inventory Days
114
Sundry Debtors
1.34
3.12
6.7
9.6
Debtor Days
355.34
Other Current Assets
0.13
0.09
0.07
0.24
Sundry Creditors
-12.31
-17.05
-24.45
-28.12
Creditor Days
1,040.87
Other Current Liabilities
-2.88
-2.09
-1.25
-1.21
Cash
0.17
0.16
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
15.87
15.59
13.96
13.02
