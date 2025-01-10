iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Tradelink Ltd Balance Sheet

37.62
(1.95%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.27

12.32

10.97

10.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.3

0.07

-0.88

-1.43

Net Worth

12.57

12.39

10.09

9.54

Minority Interest

Debt

3.3

3.2

3.23

3.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.63

0.46

Total Liabilities

15.87

15.59

13.95

13.02

Fixed Assets

28.25

29.12

28.99

29.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-12.55

-13.69

-15.04

-16.41

Inventories

1.17

2.24

3.89

3.08

Inventory Days

114

Sundry Debtors

1.34

3.12

6.7

9.6

Debtor Days

355.34

Other Current Assets

0.13

0.09

0.07

0.24

Sundry Creditors

-12.31

-17.05

-24.45

-28.12

Creditor Days

1,040.87

Other Current Liabilities

-2.88

-2.09

-1.25

-1.21

Cash

0.17

0.16

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

15.87

15.59

13.96

13.02

