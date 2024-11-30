In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform all our stakeholders that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024, of the Financial Year 2024-25, on Standalone, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon, Read less.. ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE NOTICE OF EOGM TO BE HELD ON 23rd DECEMBER, 2024 AT 3 PM THROUGH VC (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) EGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS OF EXTRA- ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON MONDAY, 23rd DECEMBER 2024 AT 3:00 P.M. THROUGH VIDEO- CONFERENCE (VC)/ OTHER AUDIO-VISUAL MEANS (OAVM). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 23.12.2024)