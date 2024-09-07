AGM 28/09/2024 Pursuant to regulation 42 and all other applicable provision of SEBI(LODR) 2015, this is to inform you that Register of members and share transfer books of the Company shall be remain closed from 22nd September 2024 to 28th September, 2024 for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024) Proceeding /Outcome of 30th Annual general meeting held on 28-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting Result-30th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)