ORIENT TRADELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th day of November 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 on Standalone basis & to Discuss any other matter. With reference to the captioned subject, please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors that was scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024, is Adjourned and rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons/circumstances and re-scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 20th November, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, to transact to same agenda items. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform all our stakeholders that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024, of the Financial Year 2024-25, on Standalone, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon, (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)

Intimation regarding withdrawal of Rights issue of Orient Tradelink Limited w.r.t Draft letter of offer filed with BSE Limited on February 20, 2024

Approval of Notice of Annual General meeting and Boards report

Appointment of M/s Vikas Verma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Orient Tradelink Limited at their meeting held on August, 14 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

ORIENT TRADELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the (Standalone) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. ORIENT TRADELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This has reference to our letter dated 8th May, 2024 regarding intimation of the Board Meeting of the company which was schedule to be be held on Tuesday, 14th May, 2024, the said meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is reschedule on May 30th 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Orient Tradelink Limited at their meeting held on Thursday 30 May 2024, at the Corporate office of the Company to considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations , 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Orient Tradelink Limited at their meeting held on Thursday, 30 May 2024 at the Corporate office of the Company to considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31 March 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

ORIENT TRADELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the terms of the proposed rights issue including but not limited to number of rights equity shares (Equity Shares) to be issued Issue Price of the Equity Shares rights entitlement ratio fixing of record date for the proposed rights issue finalization of the issue schedule pre-issue advertisement signing of various agreements with intermediaries and any other matters incidental and connected thereto. 2. To consider take on record and adopt the Letter of Offer along with the Abridged Letter of Offer Rights Entitlement Letter and Application Form. 3. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the above mentioned subject, this is to inform that in accordance with the powers delegated by the Board of Directors of the Company to its Rights Issue Committee, the said Committee has, in its meeting held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the corporate office of the Company situated at 141-A Ground Floor, Shahpur Jat Village, New Delhi, India, 110049 has inter alia considered and approved the terms of the Right Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2024)

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Today i.e. Monday, 11th March, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company situated at 141-A Ground Floor, Shahpur Jat Village, New Delhi - 110049 India, has inter alia considered and approved the appointment of M/s AM Sharma & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 030525N) as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24; In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation. 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBIIHO/CFDfCFD-PoD-1/P/CIRI2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 and Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/PI2023/120 dated 11th July. 2023 additional disclosures have been attached herewith as Annexure A. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M

ORIENT TRADELINK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Orient Tradelink Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 at the corporate office of the Company situated at 141-A Ground Floor Shahpur Jat Village New Delhi India 110049 has inter alia to consider and approve the following matter(s): 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. In Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Orient Tradelink Limited at their meeting held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024, at the corporate office of the Company situated at 141-A Ground Floor, Shahpur Jat Village New Delhi, Delhi - 110049 has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31th December, 2023. We enclose herewith a copy of the said financial results along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Revised outcome of board meeting dated 13.02.2024 under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) With reference to the above , we hereby submit Signed copy of Lmited Review Report for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024)

