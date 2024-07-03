iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Tradelink Ltd Company Summary

38.36
(1.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Orient Tradelink Ltd Summary

Orient Tradelink Limited was incorporated on 22nd August 1994, with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of production, marketing and releasing Movies, Animated Movies, Television Serials, Song Albums, running shows on TV and Radio to name a few. The Company recently started its FMCG division with the Brand name of Krishna Sai which is slowly gradually picking up the market. It got into series of Audio and Visual direction, production, developing and marketing of products. Thereafter, it acquired the offline and online Sales and Marketing rights of Inventory of more than 2000 hours of Video Content and approx 500 hrs of Audio content in the genre of Mythology. Later on, the Company acquired the Sales and Marketing rights of around 30 Mantras and converting them into the Pen drives and CDs/DVDs which are being purchased by the spiritual community at a very fast pace. In order to enhance working capital requirements for expanding its financial services, the Company came out with a public issue of 65,05,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 6.51 Cr. in Jan96.

