To the Members,

The Directors have pleasure in presenting before you the 37th Boards Report and the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS AND STATE OF AFFAIRS:

The performance of the Company during the year has been as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 211.15 602.03 Other Income (Including Exceptional Items) 17.34 4.20 Total Revenue 228.49 606.23 Total Expenses 935.90 614.61 Profit Before Tax (707.41) (8.38) Less Exceptional items 0.11 2.67 Less: Tax expense (32.82) (1.69) Profit / (Loss) After Tax (804.10) (9.36) Other Comprehensive Income 0 0 Total Comprehensive Income (804.10) (9.36) Earning per Equity Share- Basic & Diluted (in Rs.) (9.89) (0.12)

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

The total revenue of the Company for the financial year under review was Rs.228.49 Lakhs as against Rs. 606.23 Lakhs for the previous financial year. The company recorded a net loss of Rs. 804.10 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 as against the net loss of Rs. 9.36 Lakhs for the previous year.

3. DIVIDEND:

The directors have not recommended dividend for the year 2023-24.

4. BUSINESS UPDATE AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The information on Companys affairs and related aspects is provided under Management Discussion and Analysis report, which has been prepared, inter-alia, in compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and forms part of this Report.

5. RESERVES:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013, company has not proposed to transfer any amount to general reserves account of the company during the year under review.

The Closing balance of reserves, including retained earnings, of the Company as at March 31st 2024 is Rs. (530.75) Lakhs.

6. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the period under review there was no change in the nature of Business.

However, from 01st April, 2024 to the date of the Report (i.e. 13.08.2024) the Company has altered its Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and inserted new sub-clauses which in brief enables the Company to purchase, sell, manufacture, produce, grow, import, export, pack, repack, refine, acquire, process, store, distribute, exchange or otherwise deal in all types of medicines including Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Allopathic, Unani, Biochemical, nature cure or any other medicinal system or branch of medicine research center etc; and to carry on the Business of real estate construction, real estate trading, mining, mining trading, ore trading, to carry on and engaged in the business of Real Estate Development, Area Estate and Site Development and to carry on the business as a Planner, Builder, Real Estate Developer etc. in addition to the existing objects of the Company.

7. MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENT AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There were no major material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company after the end of the financial year and up to date of this report (i.e., 13.08.2024) except of the Change in objects in the Memorandum of Association of the Company and Change in the Name of the Company from Ortin laboratories Limited to Ortin Global Limited.

8. REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Board in its meeting held on 13.08.2024 has approved the Financial Statements as per Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013.

9. AUTHORISED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY:

The Authorized share capital of the Company as on 31st March 2024 stood at Rs.9,60,00,000/- (Rupees Nine crores Sixty Lakhs Only) divided into 96,00,000 (Ninety Six Lakhs) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

The issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company as on 31st March 2024 stood at Rs. 8,13,13,920 (Rupees Eight Crores Thirteen Lakhs Thirteen Thousand Nine Hundred and Twenty Only) divided into 81,31,392 (Eighty One Lakhs Thirty One Thousand Three Hundred and Ninety Two) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

10. TRANSFER OF SHARES AND UNPAID/UNCLAIMED AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR

EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection Fund

Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government.

During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount /shares is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.

12. APPOINTMENT / RE-APPOINTMENT / RESIGNATION / RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS

/CEO/ CFO AND KEY MANANGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the year, under the review following were the appointments/ reappointments/ resignations took place as detailed below:

• Appointment of Mr. Pramod Dnyandeo Waghe as a Non-Executive Director (DIN:10506276) of the Company w.e.f. 11.04.2023;

• Appointment of Mr. Shashikant Shankarrao Igave as a Non-Executive Director (DIN:10506334) of the Company w.e.f. 11.04.2023;

• Resignation of Mr. Nitesh Kumar Sharma as the Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 12.03.2023;

• Appointment of Mr. Harish Sharma as the Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 10.10.2023;

• Resignation of Mr. Harish Sharma as the Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 10.11.2023;

• Appointment of Ms. Divya Purswani as the Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 09.02.2024.

However, as on the date of the Report Ms. Divya Purswani resigned as the Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f.18.07.2024 and Mr. S. Murali Krishna Murthy is acting as the Compliance Officer of the Company till the Vancy of the Key Managerial person is filled.

13. DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company to the effect that they are meeting the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-Section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under regulation 16(1) (b) read with Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Conduct.

In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

During the year, Non-executive Director had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, their holding, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s) except Mr. Sanka Balaji Venkateswarlu, Non-Executive Director.

14. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors duly met Seven (7) times during the financial year from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024 on 30.05.2023, 14.08.2023, 06.09.2023, 10.10.2023, 14.11.2023, 09.02.2024 and 13.02.2024 and in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

15. BOARD EVALUATION:

Evaluation of all Board members is performed on an annual basis. The evaluation is performed by the Board, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Independent Directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and Individual Directors.

In line with Securities and Exchange Board of India Circular No. SEBI/HO/ CFD/CMD /CIR/P/2017/004, dated January 5, 2017 and the Companies Amendment Act, 2017 the Company adopted the recommended criteria by Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The Directors were given evaluation forms for the following: i. Evaluation of Board; ii. Evaluation of Committees of the Board; iii. Evaluation of Independent Directors; iv. Evaluation of Chairperson; v. Evaluation of Non-Executive and Non-Independent Directors; and vi. Evaluation of Managing Director.

The Directors were requested to give following ratings for each criteria: i. fair; ii. satisfactory; and iii. very satisfactory.

The Directors have sent the duly filled forms to Nomination & Remuneration committee. Based on the evaluation done by the Directors, the Committee has prepared a report and submitted the Evaluation Report. Based on the report, the Board of Directors has informed the rankings to each Director and also informed that the performance of Directors is satisfactory and they are recommended for continuation as Directors of the Company.

16. STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF

REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure–1 to this Report.

The Statement containing the particulars of employees as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) and other applicable rules (if any) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in Annexure–2 to this report.

During the year none of the employees is drawing a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs.8,50,000/- per month and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

17. RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR:

Under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 5(1) (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 the ratio of remuneration of Managing Director (Mr. S. Murali Krishna Murthy) and Whole-Time Directors (Mr. S. Srinivas Kumar) of the Company to the median remuneration of the employees is 1.57:1 and 1.45:1 respectively.

18. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3)(C) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period; c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have lain down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

19. DISCLOSURE OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. The Company maintains appropriate system of internal control, including monitoring procedures, to ensure that all assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. Company policies, guidelines and procedures provide for adequate checks and balances, and are meant to ensure that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The internal audit function is adequately resourced commensurate with the operations of the Company and reports to the Audit Committee of the Board.

During the period under review, there is no material or serious observations have been noticed for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

20. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB SECTION

(12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

21. CEO/ CFO Certification

The Managing Director and CFO certification of the financial statements under regulation 17(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 for the year 2023-2024 is annexed in this Annual Report.

22. INFORMATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE / FINANCIAL POSITION OF

THE SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATES/ JOINT VENTURES:

During the year under review, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or Associate Companies.

23. DETAILS OF DEPOSITS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE

ACT:

Since the Company has not accepted any deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, there has been no non-compliance with the requirements of the Act.

Pursuant to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) notification dated 22nd January 2019 amending the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to file with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) requisite returns in Form DPT-3 for outstanding receipt of money/loan by the Company, which is not considered as deposits.

The Company complied with this requirement within the prescribed timelines.

24. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

During the year under review, the Company has not given loans, Guarantees or made any investments exceeding the limits as prescribed under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

25. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. During the financial year 2023-24, there were no material significant related party transactions made by the Company with the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or the Senior Management which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The transactions with the related parties are routine and repetitive in nature.

All related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee/Board for review and approval.

The Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure-3 to this report.

During the year, the Company amended the Policy on Dealing with Related Party Transactions (‘RPT Policy) which was approved by the Board of Directors to give effect to the amendments in Regulation 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2021. The RPT Policy is available on the Companys website at www.ortinlabsindia.com.

26. DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO CONSERVATION OF ENERGY,

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The particulars as prescribed under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, is provided hereunder:

A. Conservation of Energy:

Your Companys operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment.

B. Technology Absorption:

1. Research and Development (R&D): NIL

2. Technology absorption, adoption and innovation: NIL

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go:

Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL

Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL

27. COMMITTEES:

(I). AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 18(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations read with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

(II). NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 19(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

(III). STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 20 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

28. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

In pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 22 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy. The Company promotes ethical behavior and has put in place a mechanism for reporting illegal or unethical behavior. The Company has a Vigil Mechanism and Whistle-blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. Employees may report their genuine concerns to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. During the year under review, no employee was denied access to the Audit Committee.

Vigil Mechanism Policy has been established by the Company for directors and employees to report genuine concerns pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. The same has been placed on the website of the Company.

29. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY COURTS / REGULATORS /

TRIBUNALS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators /courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

30. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

At the 35th Annual General Meeting held on 30.09.2022, the members of the company approved the appointment of M/s. Mathesh & Ramana, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the company for the term of five years from the conclusion of that Annual General meeting up to the conclusion of 40th Annual General Meeting to be held in the calendar year 2027.

The statutory auditors in their report has mentioned "GST demands for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 proposed through show cause notices and demands raised for which either appeals has been filed or yet to be filed: Rs. 2,432.00 Lakhs". The management is of the view that actually the outstanding dues of GST Demands for the above financial years will be approximately Rs. 70 to Rs 80 Lakhs only. There was lot of miscalculations by the department. The company has gone for appeal for two financial years i.e 2018-19, 2019-20 and going to appeal for 2020-21 also. Once these appeals are financialized, GST Outstanding will be between Rs. 70 to Rs. 80 Lakhs only.

31. QUALIFICATIONS IN AUDIT REPORTS:

Explanations or comments by the Board on every qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made:

(a) Statutory Auditors Report:

The Board has duly reviewed the Revised Statutory Auditors Report on the Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 and has noted that the same does not have any reservation, qualification or adverse remarks. However, the Board decided to further strengthen the existing system and procedures to meet all kinds of challenges and growth in the market expected in the coming years. The Board has noted the Emphasis of the matter as provided by the Auditor in the Audit Report on pg. no. 91. The Board further noted that the 1st and the second matters are self explanatory and for the third matter the company ha s obtained the prior share holders approval for sale of land and building.

(b) Secretarial Audit Report:

The Board has duly reviewed the Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 on the Compliances according to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013, and has noted that there are no observations except the following:

i. Non-appointment of internal auditor in terms of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. The

Board is in the process of appointing Internal Auditor.

(c) Annual Secretarial Compliance Report:

The Company has filed the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year 2023-24 with the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The report was received from a Practicing Company Secretary and filed with both the Exchanges.

32. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

During the year, no Internal Auditor was appointed by the company.

33. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

In terms of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, based upon the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP No. 12901) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for conducting the Secretarial Audit for financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (f) & Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has appointed M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries has undertaken Secretarial Audit of the Company for financial year ending 31.03.2024. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed herewith vide Annexure-4 of this Report.

34. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

35. DECLARATION BY THE COMPANY:

The Company has issued a certificate to its Directors, confirming that it has not made any default under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, as on March 31, 2024.

36. ANNUAL RETURN:

As required pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is uploaded on the website of the company i.e.www.ortinlabsindia.com.

37. DISCLOSURE ABOUT COST AUDIT:

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

38. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report, pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulation provides an overview of the affairs of the Company, its legal status and autonomy, business environment, mission & objectives, sectoral and operational performance, strengths, opportunities, constraints, strategy and risks and concerns, as well as human resource and internal control systems is appended as Annexure 5 for information of the Members.

39. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Independent Directors are familiarized about the Companys operations and businesses. Interaction with the Business heads and key executives of the Company is also facilitated. Detailed presentations on important policies of the Company is also made to the directors. Direct meetings with the Chairman is further facilitated to familiarize the incumbent Director about the Company/its businesses and the group practices.

40. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

The assessment and appointment of Members to the Board is based on a combination of criterion that includes ethics, personal and professional stature, domain expertise, gender diversity and specific qualification required for the position. The potential Board Member is also assessed on the basis of independence criteria defined in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 27 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

In accordance with Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board adopted a remuneration policy for Directors, Key Management Personnel (KMPs) and Senior Management. The Policy is attached a part of Corporate Governance Report.

We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid down in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

41. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

The Company has implemented all of its major stipulations as applicable to the Company. As stipulated under Regulation 34 read with schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a report on Corporate Governance duly audited is appended as Annexure 6 for information of the Members. A requisite certificate from the Secretarial Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the Report on Corporate Governance.

42. COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

INCLUDING CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES, INDEPENDENCE OF A DIRECTOR AND OTHER MATTERS PROVIDED UNDER SUB- SECTION (3) OF SECTION 178:

The assessment and appointment of Members to the Board is based on a combination of criterion that includes ethics, personal and professional stature, domain expertise, gender diversity and specific qualification required for the position. The potential Board Member is also assessed on the basis of independence criteria defined in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 27 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In accordance with Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board adopted a remuneration policy for Directors, Key Management Personnel (KMPs) and Senior Management. The Policy is attached a part of Corporate Governance Report. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid down in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

43. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, is available on our website (www.ortinlabsindia.com)

44. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

(PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

All employees are covered under this policy. During the year 2023-24, there were no complaints received by the Committee.

45. INDUSTRY BASED DISCLOSURES AS MANDATED BY THE RESPECTIVE LAWS

GOVERNING THE COMPANY:

The Company is not a NBFC, Housing Companies etc., and hence Industry based disclosures is not required.

46. FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT CORPORATE ACTIONS:

During the year under review, no corporate actions were done by the Company which were failed to be implemented.

47. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY

AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

48. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME

SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one-time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions.

49. POLICIES:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website https://www.ortinlabsindia.com/investors/ policies). The policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated based on need and new compliance requirement.

50. EVENT BASED DISCLOSURES:

During the year under review, the Company has taken up any of the following activities: i. Issue of sweat equity share: NA ii. Issue of shares with differential rights: NA

iii. Issue of shares under employees stock option scheme: NA iv. Disclosure on purchase by Company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: NA v. Buy back shares: NA vi. Disclosure about revision: NA vii. Preferential Allotment of Shares: NA

53. INTERNAL AUDIT AND FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Company has adequate internal controls consistent with the nature of business and size of the operations, to effectively provide for safety of its assets, reliability of financial transactions with adequate checks and balances, adherence to applicable statues, accounting policies, approval procedures and to ensure optimum use of available resources. These systems are reviewed and improved on a regular basis. It has a comprehensive budgetary control system to monitor revenue and expenditure against approved budget on an ongoing basis.

54. NAMES OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR:

During the year under review, no Company has become or ceased to become its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate Company.

55. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits falling within the meaning of Sec.73, 74 & 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 8(v) of Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, during the financial year under review and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

56. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

Business Risk Evaluation and Management is an ongoing process within the Organization. The Company has a robust risk management framework to identify, monitor and minimize risks and also to identify business opportunities. As a process, the risks associated with the business are identified and prioritized based on severity, likelihood and effectiveness of current detection. Such risks are reviewed by the senior management on a quarterly basis. Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors of your Company assists the Board in

(a) overseeing and approving the Companys enterprise-wide risk management framework; and (b) overseeing that all the risks that the organization faces such as strategic, financial, credit, market, liquidity, security, property, IT, legal, regulatory, reputational, other risks have been identified and assessed, and there is an adequate risk management infrastructure in place capable of addressing those risks. The development and implementation of risk management policy has been covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis, which forms part of this Report.

57. ENVIRONMENTS AND HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT:

Your Company always believes in keeping the environment pollution free and is fully committed to its social responsibility. The Company has been taking upmost care in complying with all pollution control measures from time to time strictly as per the directions of the Government.

We would like to place on record our appreciation for the efforts made by the management and the keen interest shown by the Employees of your Company in this regard.

58. NAME CHANGE OF THE COMPANY:

The name of the Company has been changed from Ortin Laboratories Limited to Ortin Global Limited w.e.f 14.06.2024.

59. CHANGE IN REGISTERRED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY

The Company has shifted its registered 0ffice to Mayfair Gardens, 8-2-682/3/A & 3B, F l a t No. 201, 2nd Floor, Road No.12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Khairatabad, Telangana, India, 500034 w.e.f 30.05.2024.

60. STATUTORY COMPLIANCE:

The Company has complied with the required provisions relating to statutory compliance with regard to the affairs of the Company in all respects.

61. DEVIATIONS, IF ANY OBSERVEDON FUNDS RAISED THROUGH PUBLIC ISSUE,

PREFERENTIAL ISSUE ETC:

During the year under review, company has not raised any funds from public or through preferential allotment.

62. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by the employees at all levels, to the continued growth and prosperity of your Company. Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business constituents, banks and other financial institutions and shareholders of the Company for their continued support for the growth of the Company.