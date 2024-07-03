Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹17.14
Prev. Close₹17.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.52
Day's High₹18.46
Day's Low₹17.14
52 Week's High₹24.82
52 Week's Low₹16.2
Book Value₹2.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.13
8.13
8.13
8.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.31
2.73
2.83
3.22
Net Worth
2.82
10.86
10.96
11.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.16
197.39
79.71
61.88
yoy growth (%)
-95.86
147.63
28.8
-1.67
Raw materials
-3.95
-154.62
-57.59
-40.72
As % of sales
48.36
78.33
72.24
65.8
Employee costs
-1.05
-5.35
-3.32
-3.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.71
0.68
1.13
Depreciation
-0.28
-1.95
-1.68
-1.7
Tax paid
0.8
-1.28
0
-0.62
Working capital
-19.52
-3.33
2.94
3.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.86
147.63
28.8
-1.67
Op profit growth
-78.18
5.72
-0.76
-7.62
EBIT growth
-74.28
-5.76
2.65
-15.72
Net profit growth
-267.66
-183.02
34.97
-39.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
78.91
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
78.91
Other Operating Income
6.88
Other Income
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S Murali Krishna Murthy
Director
S Balaji Venkateswarlu
Whole Time Director & CFO
S Srinivas Kumar
Chairman & Independent Directo
J R K Panduranga Rao
Director
Gaddam Venkata Ramana
Director
Bhupathiraju S Raju
Independent Director
B Gopal Reddy
Independent Director
Murali Krishna Rayaprolu
Independent Director
Pottur Sujatha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ortin Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Ortin Laboratories Limited was incorporated in October, 1986 with a nominal capital of Rs 1 lakh to offer quality Drugs and Medicines to the suffering mankind. The Company is a leading and predominant Pharmaceutical Manufacturer of Drugs and Medicines in India. The company is engaged in manufacture of Pharma formulations. They manufacture a range of pharmaceutical formulations of tablets, capsules, syrups, dry powders, and ointments in India. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Medak in Andhra Pradesh, which is equipped with technically modern manufacturing facilities to produce complete range of Pharmaceutical Formulations.The company offer anti arthritic drugs, antibiotics, chemo therapeutics, analgesics and antipyretics, cardiac and cardio vascular drugs, anti diarroheal drugs, anti depressants, anti hypertensive, anti aids, anti tuberculosis drugs, gynaecological drugs, antibiotics, anti diabetic, antacids anti ulcer drugs, anti allergics, anti-cold, decongestants, antioxidents, vitamins, minerals, anti bacterial drugs, anti emetics, anti helmenthetics, nutritional supplements and protein, and appetizers. They also produce dental, ophthalmology, pediatric, diuretics, dermatology, psychiatry, and ENT drugs. The company constructed a Factory in a spacious area of 25,000 sq feet with all ultra-modern infrastructure as per the WHO GMP Standards to manufacture the complete range of Pharmaceutical Formulations of tablets capsules syrups dry powders & ointments. Du
Read More
The Ortin Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ortin Global Ltd is ₹14.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ortin Global Ltd is 0 and 6.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ortin Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ortin Global Ltd is ₹16.2 and ₹24.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ortin Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.64%, 3 Years at -18.71%, 1 Year at -21.84%, 6 Month at -12.45%, 3 Month at -12.02% and 1 Month at -6.49%.
