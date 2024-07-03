iifl-logo-icon 1
Ortin Laboratories Ltd Share Price

17.52
(-1.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:23:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open17.14
  Day's High18.46
  52 Wk High24.82
  Prev. Close17.86
  Day's Low17.14
  52 Wk Low 16.2
  Turnover (lac)2.52
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value2.77
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.25
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ortin Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

17.14

Prev. Close

17.86

Turnover(Lac.)

2.52

Day's High

18.46

Day's Low

17.14

52 Week's High

24.82

52 Week's Low

16.2

Book Value

2.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ortin Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ortin Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ortin Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.23%

Non-Promoter- 6.25%

Institutions: 6.24%

Non-Institutions: 92.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ortin Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.13

8.13

8.13

8.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.31

2.73

2.83

3.22

Net Worth

2.82

10.86

10.96

11.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.16

197.39

79.71

61.88

yoy growth (%)

-95.86

147.63

28.8

-1.67

Raw materials

-3.95

-154.62

-57.59

-40.72

As % of sales

48.36

78.33

72.24

65.8

Employee costs

-1.05

-5.35

-3.32

-3.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.13

0.71

0.68

1.13

Depreciation

-0.28

-1.95

-1.68

-1.7

Tax paid

0.8

-1.28

0

-0.62

Working capital

-19.52

-3.33

2.94

3.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.86

147.63

28.8

-1.67

Op profit growth

-78.18

5.72

-0.76

-7.62

EBIT growth

-74.28

-5.76

2.65

-15.72

Net profit growth

-267.66

-183.02

34.97

-39.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012

Gross Sales

78.91

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

78.91

Other Operating Income

6.88

Other Income

0.25

Ortin Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ortin Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

S Murali Krishna Murthy

Director

S Balaji Venkateswarlu

Whole Time Director & CFO

S Srinivas Kumar

Chairman & Independent Directo

J R K Panduranga Rao

Director

Gaddam Venkata Ramana

Director

Bhupathiraju S Raju

Independent Director

B Gopal Reddy

Independent Director

Murali Krishna Rayaprolu

Independent Director

Pottur Sujatha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ortin Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Ortin Laboratories Limited was incorporated in October, 1986 with a nominal capital of Rs 1 lakh to offer quality Drugs and Medicines to the suffering mankind. The Company is a leading and predominant Pharmaceutical Manufacturer of Drugs and Medicines in India. The company is engaged in manufacture of Pharma formulations. They manufacture a range of pharmaceutical formulations of tablets, capsules, syrups, dry powders, and ointments in India. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Medak in Andhra Pradesh, which is equipped with technically modern manufacturing facilities to produce complete range of Pharmaceutical Formulations.The company offer anti arthritic drugs, antibiotics, chemo therapeutics, analgesics and antipyretics, cardiac and cardio vascular drugs, anti diarroheal drugs, anti depressants, anti hypertensive, anti aids, anti tuberculosis drugs, gynaecological drugs, antibiotics, anti diabetic, antacids anti ulcer drugs, anti allergics, anti-cold, decongestants, antioxidents, vitamins, minerals, anti bacterial drugs, anti emetics, anti helmenthetics, nutritional supplements and protein, and appetizers. They also produce dental, ophthalmology, pediatric, diuretics, dermatology, psychiatry, and ENT drugs. The company constructed a Factory in a spacious area of 25,000 sq feet with all ultra-modern infrastructure as per the WHO GMP Standards to manufacture the complete range of Pharmaceutical Formulations of tablets capsules syrups dry powders & ointments. Du
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ortin Global Ltd share price today?

The Ortin Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ortin Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ortin Global Ltd is ₹14.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ortin Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ortin Global Ltd is 0 and 6.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ortin Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ortin Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ortin Global Ltd is ₹16.2 and ₹24.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ortin Global Ltd?

Ortin Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.64%, 3 Years at -18.71%, 1 Year at -21.84%, 6 Month at -12.45%, 3 Month at -12.02% and 1 Month at -6.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ortin Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ortin Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.23 %
Institutions - 6.25 %
Public - 92.52 %

