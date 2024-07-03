Summary

Ortin Laboratories Limited was incorporated in October, 1986 with a nominal capital of Rs 1 lakh to offer quality Drugs and Medicines to the suffering mankind. The Company is a leading and predominant Pharmaceutical Manufacturer of Drugs and Medicines in India. The company is engaged in manufacture of Pharma formulations. They manufacture a range of pharmaceutical formulations of tablets, capsules, syrups, dry powders, and ointments in India. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Medak in Andhra Pradesh, which is equipped with technically modern manufacturing facilities to produce complete range of Pharmaceutical Formulations.The company offer anti arthritic drugs, antibiotics, chemo therapeutics, analgesics and antipyretics, cardiac and cardio vascular drugs, anti diarroheal drugs, anti depressants, anti hypertensive, anti aids, anti tuberculosis drugs, gynaecological drugs, antibiotics, anti diabetic, antacids anti ulcer drugs, anti allergics, anti-cold, decongestants, antioxidents, vitamins, minerals, anti bacterial drugs, anti emetics, anti helmenthetics, nutritional supplements and protein, and appetizers. They also produce dental, ophthalmology, pediatric, diuretics, dermatology, psychiatry, and ENT drugs. The company constructed a Factory in a spacious area of 25,000 sq feet with all ultra-modern infrastructure as per the WHO GMP Standards to manufacture the complete range of Pharmaceutical Formulations of tablets capsules syrups dry powders & ointments. Du

