Ortin Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.56
(1.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:45 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.16

197.39

79.71

61.88

yoy growth (%)

-95.86

147.63

28.8

-1.67

Raw materials

-3.95

-154.62

-57.59

-40.72

As % of sales

48.36

78.33

72.24

65.8

Employee costs

-1.05

-5.35

-3.32

-3.34

As % of sales

12.88

2.71

4.16

5.4

Other costs

-1.91

-31.7

-13.39

-12.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.5

16.06

16.8

19.99

Operating profit

1.24

5.7

5.39

5.44

OPM

15.24

2.89

6.77

8.79

Depreciation

-0.28

-1.95

-1.68

-1.7

Interest expense

-0.87

-3.2

-3.48

-2.92

Other income

0.05

0.17

0.45

0.32

Profit before tax

0.13

0.71

0.68

1.13

Taxes

0.8

-1.28

0

-0.62

Tax rate

592.89

-178.48

-0.17

-55.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.94

-0.56

0.67

0.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.94

-0.56

0.67

0.5

yoy growth (%)

-267.66

-183.02

34.97

-39.65

NPM

11.57

-0.28

0.85

0.81

