|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.16
197.39
79.71
61.88
yoy growth (%)
-95.86
147.63
28.8
-1.67
Raw materials
-3.95
-154.62
-57.59
-40.72
As % of sales
48.36
78.33
72.24
65.8
Employee costs
-1.05
-5.35
-3.32
-3.34
As % of sales
12.88
2.71
4.16
5.4
Other costs
-1.91
-31.7
-13.39
-12.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.5
16.06
16.8
19.99
Operating profit
1.24
5.7
5.39
5.44
OPM
15.24
2.89
6.77
8.79
Depreciation
-0.28
-1.95
-1.68
-1.7
Interest expense
-0.87
-3.2
-3.48
-2.92
Other income
0.05
0.17
0.45
0.32
Profit before tax
0.13
0.71
0.68
1.13
Taxes
0.8
-1.28
0
-0.62
Tax rate
592.89
-178.48
-0.17
-55.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.94
-0.56
0.67
0.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.94
-0.56
0.67
0.5
yoy growth (%)
-267.66
-183.02
34.97
-39.65
NPM
11.57
-0.28
0.85
0.81
