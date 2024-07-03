Ortin Laboratories Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
78.91
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
78.91
Other Operating Income
6.88
Other Income
0.25
Total Income
86.05
Total Expenditure
78.73
PBIDT
7.3
Interest
3.25
PBDT
4.05
Depreciation
1.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.33
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
16.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
66,08,699
Public Shareholding (%)
39
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,03,31,701
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
60.99
PBIDTM(%)
9.26
PBDTM(%)
5.13
PATM(%)
1.62
