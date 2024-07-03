iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ortin Laboratories Ltd Annually Results

17.8
(0.17%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:27:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012

Gross Sales

78.91

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

78.91

Other Operating Income

6.88

Other Income

0.25

Total Income

86.05

Total Expenditure

78.73

PBIDT

7.3

Interest

3.25

PBDT

4.05

Depreciation

1.44

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

1.33

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

16.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

66,08,699

Public Shareholding (%)

39

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,03,31,701

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

60.99

PBIDTM(%)

9.26

PBDTM(%)

5.13

PATM(%)

1.62

Ortin Labs.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ortin Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.