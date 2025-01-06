Ortin Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.71
0.68
1.13
Depreciation
-0.28
-1.95
-1.68
-1.7
Tax paid
0.8
-1.28
0
-0.62
Working capital
-19.52
-3.33
2.94
3.15
Other operating items
Operating
-18.85
-5.84
1.93
1.94
Capital expenditure
-10.53
6.13
0.95
-10.58
Free cash flow
-29.38
0.28
2.89
-8.63
Equity raised
0.34
14.58
12.92
12.28
Investing
-0.07
-0.01
0.01
0.04
Financing
21.09
31.55
31.84
1.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.02
46.4
47.66
5.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.