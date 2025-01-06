iifl-logo-icon 1
Ortin Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.38
(-2.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ortin Laboratories Ltd

Ortin Labs. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.13

0.71

0.68

1.13

Depreciation

-0.28

-1.95

-1.68

-1.7

Tax paid

0.8

-1.28

0

-0.62

Working capital

-19.52

-3.33

2.94

3.15

Other operating items

Operating

-18.85

-5.84

1.93

1.94

Capital expenditure

-10.53

6.13

0.95

-10.58

Free cash flow

-29.38

0.28

2.89

-8.63

Equity raised

0.34

14.58

12.92

12.28

Investing

-0.07

-0.01

0.01

0.04

Financing

21.09

31.55

31.84

1.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-8.02

46.4

47.66

5.3

