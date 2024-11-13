|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Ortin Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024 outcome of board meeting held on 13-11-2024 for approval of un-audited financials for the quarter ended on 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Ortin Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 3. To consider induction of new Directors in the Company. 4. To take note on the resignation of Mrs. Divya Purswani as company secretary & Compliance officer of the company. 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Ortin Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Induction of new Directors in the Company. 2. To take note on the resignation of Mrs. Divya Purswani as company secretary & Compliance officer of the company. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Postponement of Board meeting scheduled to be held on 31.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Ortin Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Ortin Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
