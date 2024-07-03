Ortin Laboratories Ltd Summary

Ortin Laboratories Limited was incorporated in October, 1986 with a nominal capital of Rs 1 lakh to offer quality Drugs and Medicines to the suffering mankind. The Company is a leading and predominant Pharmaceutical Manufacturer of Drugs and Medicines in India. The company is engaged in manufacture of Pharma formulations. They manufacture a range of pharmaceutical formulations of tablets, capsules, syrups, dry powders, and ointments in India. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Medak in Andhra Pradesh, which is equipped with technically modern manufacturing facilities to produce complete range of Pharmaceutical Formulations.The company offer anti arthritic drugs, antibiotics, chemo therapeutics, analgesics and antipyretics, cardiac and cardio vascular drugs, anti diarroheal drugs, anti depressants, anti hypertensive, anti aids, anti tuberculosis drugs, gynaecological drugs, antibiotics, anti diabetic, antacids anti ulcer drugs, anti allergics, anti-cold, decongestants, antioxidents, vitamins, minerals, anti bacterial drugs, anti emetics, anti helmenthetics, nutritional supplements and protein, and appetizers. They also produce dental, ophthalmology, pediatric, diuretics, dermatology, psychiatry, and ENT drugs. The company constructed a Factory in a spacious area of 25,000 sq feet with all ultra-modern infrastructure as per the WHO GMP Standards to manufacture the complete range of Pharmaceutical Formulations of tablets capsules syrups dry powders & ointments. During the year 2003-04, the company started their second division of products and marketing in few states. During the year 2006-07, the company got listed their shares in BSE- Indonext model, which provided a nation-wide trading platform for the investors of the company for their effective participation. They completed the up gradation of factory premises as per Revised Schedule M and started exporting their products to Asian, African countries and Middle East countries.During the year 2009-10, the company acquired the certification for the registration with National Drug Authority, Uganda wherein the company has got the eligibility to export their products to Uganda.During the year 2010-11, Vineet Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a private limited company engaged in the manufacturing of Fine Chemicals, Custom synthesis and specialized in making bulk drug intermediates for anti retrovirals and lipid lowering agents, etc was amalgamated with the company. Also, the company was allotted 6.18 acres of land in IDA, Buchinelli, Zaheerabad, Medak Dist., AP by APIIC. The company is planning to construct USFDA and European Standard Bulk Drug manufacturing facility.In 2010-11, M/s. Vineet Laboratories Private Limited (VLPL) was merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which was made effective from October 01, 2010. In terms of the said Scheme of Amalgamation, the Equity Shareholders of VLPL were entitled 17 Equity Shares of the Company for every 10 Equity Share held in Vineet Laboratories Private Limited. Thus, 1,22,40,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company were issued and allotted to the equity shareholders of Vineet Laboratories Private Limited in the same proportion as to their shareholding in Vineet Laboratories Private Limited.In 2017-18, the scheme of arrangement between the Company and Vineet Laboratories Limited for demerger of the API Intermediates Division of the Company as a going concern was implemented.