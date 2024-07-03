OTCO International Ltd Summary

OTCO International Limited was established in March, 1981. The Bangalore based Software Development Company is providing solutions for educational sector, Insurance sector, NGOs, Religious Organisations, Databasemanagement and Corporates. The Company offers enterprise software solutions for the micro finance industry, financial institutions, educational institutions, religious organizations, for database management.The Company has developed a unique web based educational and training software package called Valuenet 2000. It launched IMP@CT Software, a solution tailor made for Micro Finance institutions during the year 2001-02. It developed another software called Insure - Academy which is an online insurance training package exclusively for Insurance Sector. Thereafter, the Company entered into an JV with one of largest business housed of Bangladesh to tap the market for its Micro Finance software solution IMP@CT. It signed an agreement with Planet Finance of France, a reputed global micro finance institution in October 2003 to function as their MIS partner in India initially and in other global destinations in the future.In 2003, it introduced a new version of IMP@ CT. It completed the pilot project. It developed a new software application for Neno Lie, USA, a company involved in money transfer business from the USA to third world countries. In 2005, it commenced the business of Credit Referencing and operates as a Credit Information Company. It initiated in providing Credit Referencing Services in the name and style of MICRON Microfinance Credit Referencing and Obviating Network.