SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹8.7
Prev. Close₹8.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹8.7
Day's Low₹8.7
52 Week's High₹9.5
52 Week's Low₹5.5
Book Value₹2.05
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.28
P/E174
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.59
2.59
2.59
2.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.04
-0.02
-0.11
-0.28
Net Worth
2.63
2.57
2.48
2.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.8
4.1
0.39
26.53
yoy growth (%)
-56.01
953.15
-98.53
1,677
Raw materials
0.22
0
0
-12.14
As % of sales
12.39
0
0
45.74
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.21
-0.2
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.2
0.51
0.08
1.76
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.09
0
-0.35
Working capital
0.28
-0.55
-0.39
2.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-56.01
953.15
-98.53
1,677
Op profit growth
-108.71
-15,644.25
-100.13
3,571.61
EBIT growth
-60.66
527.97
-95.44
1,802.58
Net profit growth
-58.63
415.78
-94.24
1,459.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Arun Dash
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raj Kishor Chourasia
Whole Time Director
Bagyalakshmi Tirumalai
Independent Director
Amitkumar Mahendran
Non Executive Director
Sailesh K R
Executive Director
Pradeep Kumar Panda
Independent Director
Shaine Sunny Mundaplakkal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by OTCO International Ltd
Summary
OTCO International Limited was established in March, 1981. The Bangalore based Software Development Company is providing solutions for educational sector, Insurance sector, NGOs, Religious Organisations, Databasemanagement and Corporates. The Company offers enterprise software solutions for the micro finance industry, financial institutions, educational institutions, religious organizations, for database management.The Company has developed a unique web based educational and training software package called Valuenet 2000. It launched IMP@CT Software, a solution tailor made for Micro Finance institutions during the year 2001-02. It developed another software called Insure - Academy which is an online insurance training package exclusively for Insurance Sector. Thereafter, the Company entered into an JV with one of largest business housed of Bangladesh to tap the market for its Micro Finance software solution IMP@CT. It signed an agreement with Planet Finance of France, a reputed global micro finance institution in October 2003 to function as their MIS partner in India initially and in other global destinations in the future.In 2003, it introduced a new version of IMP@ CT. It completed the pilot project. It developed a new software application for Neno Lie, USA, a company involved in money transfer business from the USA to third world countries. In 2005, it commenced the business of Credit Referencing and operates as a Credit Information Company. It initiated in providing Credi
Read More
The OTCO International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OTCO International Ltd is ₹11.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of OTCO International Ltd is 174 and 4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OTCO International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OTCO International Ltd is ₹5.5 and ₹9.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
OTCO International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.10%, 3 Years at -2.55%, 1 Year at 29.27%, 6 Month at 12.26%, 3 Month at 24.29% and 1 Month at 4.82%.
