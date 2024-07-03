iifl-logo-icon 1
OTCO International Ltd Share Price

8.7
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:31:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.7
  • Day's High8.7
  • 52 Wk High9.5
  • Prev. Close8.7
  • Day's Low8.7
  • 52 Wk Low 5.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E174
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.05
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.28
  • Div. Yield0
OTCO International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

8.7

Prev. Close

8.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

8.7

Day's Low

8.7

52 Week's High

9.5

52 Week's Low

5.5

Book Value

2.05

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.28

P/E

174

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

OTCO International Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

OTCO International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

OTCO International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.21%

Non-Promoter- 25.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

OTCO International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.59

2.59

2.59

2.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.04

-0.02

-0.11

-0.28

Net Worth

2.63

2.57

2.48

2.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.8

4.1

0.39

26.53

yoy growth (%)

-56.01

953.15

-98.53

1,677

Raw materials

0.22

0

0

-12.14

As % of sales

12.39

0

0

45.74

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.21

-0.2

-0.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.2

0.51

0.08

1.76

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.09

0

-0.35

Working capital

0.28

-0.55

-0.39

2.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-56.01

953.15

-98.53

1,677

Op profit growth

-108.71

-15,644.25

-100.13

3,571.61

EBIT growth

-60.66

527.97

-95.44

1,802.58

Net profit growth

-58.63

415.78

-94.24

1,459.31

View Ratios

View Annually Results

OTCO International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT OTCO International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Arun Dash

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raj Kishor Chourasia

Whole Time Director

Bagyalakshmi Tirumalai

Independent Director

Amitkumar Mahendran

Non Executive Director

Sailesh K R

Executive Director

Pradeep Kumar Panda

Independent Director

Shaine Sunny Mundaplakkal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by OTCO International Ltd

Summary

OTCO International Limited was established in March, 1981. The Bangalore based Software Development Company is providing solutions for educational sector, Insurance sector, NGOs, Religious Organisations, Databasemanagement and Corporates. The Company offers enterprise software solutions for the micro finance industry, financial institutions, educational institutions, religious organizations, for database management.The Company has developed a unique web based educational and training software package called Valuenet 2000. It launched IMP@CT Software, a solution tailor made for Micro Finance institutions during the year 2001-02. It developed another software called Insure - Academy which is an online insurance training package exclusively for Insurance Sector. Thereafter, the Company entered into an JV with one of largest business housed of Bangladesh to tap the market for its Micro Finance software solution IMP@CT. It signed an agreement with Planet Finance of France, a reputed global micro finance institution in October 2003 to function as their MIS partner in India initially and in other global destinations in the future.In 2003, it introduced a new version of IMP@ CT. It completed the pilot project. It developed a new software application for Neno Lie, USA, a company involved in money transfer business from the USA to third world countries. In 2005, it commenced the business of Credit Referencing and operates as a Credit Information Company. It initiated in providing Credi
Company FAQs

What is the OTCO International Ltd share price today?

The OTCO International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of OTCO International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OTCO International Ltd is ₹11.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of OTCO International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of OTCO International Ltd is 174 and 4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of OTCO International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OTCO International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OTCO International Ltd is ₹5.5 and ₹9.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of OTCO International Ltd?

OTCO International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.10%, 3 Years at -2.55%, 1 Year at 29.27%, 6 Month at 12.26%, 3 Month at 24.29% and 1 Month at 4.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of OTCO International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of OTCO International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.79 %

