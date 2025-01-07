iifl-logo-icon 1
OTCO International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.64
(-0.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.8

4.1

0.39

26.53

yoy growth (%)

-56.01

953.15

-98.53

1,677

Raw materials

0.22

0

0

-12.14

As % of sales

12.39

0

0

45.74

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.21

-0.2

-0.31

As % of sales

8.79

5.34

53.8

1.17

Other costs

-1.9

-3.51

-0.18

-12.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

105.41

85.49

46.81

46.46

Operating profit

-0.03

0.37

0

1.75

OPM

-1.81

9.16

-0.62

6.61

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.03

Other income

0.24

0.14

0.09

0.06

Profit before tax

0.2

0.51

0.08

1.76

Taxes

-0.02

-0.09

0

-0.35

Tax rate

-14.38

-18.54

0

-20.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.17

0.41

0.08

1.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.17

0.41

0.08

1.4

yoy growth (%)

-58.63

415.78

-94.24

1,459.31

NPM

9.55

10.15

20.74

5.29

