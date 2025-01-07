Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.8
4.1
0.39
26.53
yoy growth (%)
-56.01
953.15
-98.53
1,677
Raw materials
0.22
0
0
-12.14
As % of sales
12.39
0
0
45.74
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.21
-0.2
-0.31
As % of sales
8.79
5.34
53.8
1.17
Other costs
-1.9
-3.51
-0.18
-12.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
105.41
85.49
46.81
46.46
Operating profit
-0.03
0.37
0
1.75
OPM
-1.81
9.16
-0.62
6.61
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.03
Other income
0.24
0.14
0.09
0.06
Profit before tax
0.2
0.51
0.08
1.76
Taxes
-0.02
-0.09
0
-0.35
Tax rate
-14.38
-18.54
0
-20.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.17
0.41
0.08
1.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.17
0.41
0.08
1.4
yoy growth (%)
-58.63
415.78
-94.24
1,459.31
NPM
9.55
10.15
20.74
5.29
