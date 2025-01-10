OTCO International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.59
2.59
2.59
2.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.04
-0.02
-0.11
-0.28
Net Worth
2.63
2.57
2.48
2.31
Minority Interest
Debt
6.41
4.39
1.29
1.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.04
6.96
3.77
3.5
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.01
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.85
6.75
3.75
2.19
Inventories
7.64
5.78
5.33
5.1
Inventory Days
1,076.85
453.21
Sundry Debtors
0.41
0.37
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.56
0.89
0.59
0.72
Sundry Creditors
-0.47
-0.02
-1.86
-2.45
Creditor Days
375.78
217.72
Other Current Liabilities
-0.29
-0.27
-0.31
-1.18
Cash
0.06
0.2
0.01
1.29
Total Assets
9.03
6.96
3.77
3.5
