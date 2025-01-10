iifl-logo-icon 1
OTCO International Ltd Balance Sheet

7.41
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.59

2.59

2.59

2.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.04

-0.02

-0.11

-0.28

Net Worth

2.63

2.57

2.48

2.31

Minority Interest

Debt

6.41

4.39

1.29

1.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.04

6.96

3.77

3.5

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.01

0.01

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.85

6.75

3.75

2.19

Inventories

7.64

5.78

5.33

5.1

Inventory Days

1,076.85

453.21

Sundry Debtors

0.41

0.37

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.56

0.89

0.59

0.72

Sundry Creditors

-0.47

-0.02

-1.86

-2.45

Creditor Days

375.78

217.72

Other Current Liabilities

-0.29

-0.27

-0.31

-1.18

Cash

0.06

0.2

0.01

1.29

Total Assets

9.03

6.96

3.77

3.5

