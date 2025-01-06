OTCO International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.2
0.51
0.08
1.76
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.09
0
-0.35
Working capital
0.28
-0.55
-0.39
2.82
Other operating items
Operating
0.44
-0.14
-0.32
4.2
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.08
Free cash flow
0.44
-0.14
-0.32
4.28
Equity raised
-0.56
-1.39
-0.86
-2.97
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.48
3.36
3.64
1.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.36
1.82
2.45
2.77
