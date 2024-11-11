Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

OTCO INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the quarter and half yearly ended on 30/09/2024 Please find enclosed outcome of board meeting for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) clarification regarding late submission of outcome of board meeting held on 11/11/2024 due to technical error while uploading (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

OTCO INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve 1. unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. fixation of AGM date and sending notice Outcome of the Board Meeting conducted on 12th August 2024 for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 7 May 2024

OTCO INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th May 2024 has inter alia considered and approved by the Board of Directors. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th May 2024 has been considered and financial results approved along with declaration of non-applicability of outstanding qualified borrowings. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024