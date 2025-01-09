OTCO International Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Pursuant to Listing Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 aligned with Companies Act, 2013, this reports presents the summary of financial performance of the company and the companys vision and strategy to help in understanding the operational and financial results in better lights.

The consumer confidence and market sentiments were strengthened by supportive government policies, customer-friendly low tax regimes, low interest rates for loans, stable investments, digitalization and most prominently, the acknowledgment of real estate assets among buyers as a guarantee of a secured future. The management team is striving and hopefully there would be positive result in the future.

Business Segment:

The Company is into the business of Consultancy services and real estate services. The company operates mainly in Indian Market.

Financial performance:

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, your companys revenue was Rs.143.95 lakhs as compared to the previous period revenue of Rs. 204.73 lakhs.. The net profit for the financial year was Rs. 8.36 lakhs as compared to last year profit of Rs. 17.26 lakhs

Competition:

The company has to face stiff competition for its consultancy and real estate business.

Risk and Concerns:

The Company recognizes the importance of well-structured system to identify and manage the different elements of risk. The management team of the company regularly identifies reviews and assesses risks involved in its various business activities and work out guidelines for mitigating the same.

Human Resources:

Your Directors want to place on record their appreciation for the contribution made by employees at all levels, who through their steadfastness, solidarity and with their co-operation and support have made it possible for the Company to achieve its current status.

Cautionary Statement:

The management discussion and analysis report describing the Companies objectives, projections, expectations or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement.