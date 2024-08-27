TO,

THE MEMBERS OF

Oval Projects Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements

Auditors Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Consolidated financial statements of Oval Projects Engineering Pvt. Ltd., which comprise the Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31/03/2024, Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss, the consolidated cash flow statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, ("hereinafter referred as The Consolidated Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, the aforesaid Consolidated Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies., Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the consolidated state of affairs of the Group and its associates as at March 31,202l? their consolidated profits, their consolidated cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, Key Audit Matters are not applicable to the Company as it is an unlisted company.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Holding Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Holding Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view of the Consolidated financial position, Consolidated financial performance and Consolidated cash flows of the Groups including its associates in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group and of its associates are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Directors of the Holding Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the Consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group and of its associates are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Group and of its associates.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Consolidated financial statements

as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout theaudit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Holding Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group and its associates to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group and its associates and joint ventures of which we are the independent auditors, to express an opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the Consolidated Financial Statements of which we are the independent auditors. Foe the other entities included in -the Consolidated Financial Statements, which have been aochted by other auditors, such-other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by-them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Holding Company and such other entities included in the Consolidated Financial Statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Holding Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company and the reports of the statutory auditors who are appointed under Section 139 of the Act, of its subsidiary companies, associate companies and joint ventures, none of the directors of the Groups companies, its associates, incorporated in India, is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies, associate companies, incorporated in India, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Consolidated Financial Statements has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position of the Group in its financial statements. -Refer Note no 32 of Consolidated Financial Statements.

ii. Provisions has been made in the consolidated financial statements, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts, if applicable.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The respective management of holding company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the

provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Consolidated financial statements‘for the financial year ended March 31,2021/and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

(a) The accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements include the financial statements and other financial information in respect of 2 subsidiaries which reflect Groups share of total assets of Rs 103.75 crore as at March 31, 2024, and total revenues of Rs 77.96 crore and net cash outflows of Rs 0.54 crore for the year ended on that date and the other information which reflects Groups share of net Profit after tax of Rs 4.36 crore for the year ended March 31,2024.

(b) Our opinion above on the Consolidated Financial Statements, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatoiy Requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors and the financial statements and other financial information certified by the Management.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Qrder"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of report of the other auditors on separate financial statements and the other financial information of the subsidiary companies, associate companies and joint ventures, incorporated in India, as noted in the ‘Other Matter paragraph we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidation of the financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and reports;

(c) The Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and the consolidated cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Consolidated financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

vi. Prov iso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules. 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, and as communicated by the respective auditor of two subsidiaries, the Holding Company have used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log), The Company has migrated to Tally Prime 3.01 from Tally Prime 2.0 during the year and is in the process of establishing necessary controls and documentations regarding audit trail. Consequently, The Company has fully enable audit trail on migration to Tally 3.01 on 21- 12-2023 we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software facility is not fully used by the company for the financial year 2023-2024, In case of the two subsidiaries, the accounts have been maintained using manual accounting, where in the aforesaid clause becomes inapplicable.

(h) With respect lo the matter.to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the limit prescribed by section 197 for maximum permissible managerial remuneration is not applicable to a private limited company. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Consolidated Financial Statements of Oval Projects Engineering Private Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 1, under Report on Other Legal and Regulotory Requirements section of our Report of even date) In terms of the informatioq and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(xxi) There are few qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clausa 3(xxi) of the Order is applicable to the Holding Company as given below:-

S.no Name of Components Audited Clause No of CARO 2020 1. Oval Projects Engineering Private Limited vii(a) & viii(b) 2. OP OIL & GAS PRIVATE LIM (TED xvii

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Consolidated Financial Statements of Oval Projects Engineering Private Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

In conjunction with our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Oval Projects Engineering Private Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Parent") and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The respective Board of Directors of Companies included in Group & its associates which are companies incorporated in India, is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Holding Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal , financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend upon on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Parent and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31. 2021f based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by {he respective companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR Kapoor Goyal & Co (Chartered Accountants) Reg No. :0001370N

y Tarun Kapoor Partner M.No. : 095949