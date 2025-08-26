No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.07
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
15.01
12.04
Net Worth
15.08
12.11
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
77.97
59.02
59.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
77.97
59.02
59.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.06
5.11
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,603.1
|44.94
|4,95,610.66
|3,485.3
|0.94
|33,470.73
|522.68
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
321.6
|61.02
|67,054.25
|127.85
|0.53
|3,925.3
|41.36
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
45.06
|31.08
|27,211.73
|139.77
|0.67
|1,293.98
|24.33
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,286.55
|29.09
|21,970.74
|200.76
|0.7
|5,039.74
|420.72
K E C International Ltd
KEC
824.55
|66.82
|21,949.52
|36.83
|0.67
|4,029.94
|191.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Goutam Debnath
Whole Time Director
Sneha Banik
Non Executive Director
Himangshu Mahawar
Independent Director
Khitish Kumar Nayak.
Independent Director
Tarun Malik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinita Mundra
#.451568 Milan Chakra Badhargh,
P.O.A.D.Nagar,
Tripura - 799003
Tel: +91 70850 49473
Website: https://www.ovalprojects.com
Email: cs@ovalprojects.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Oval Projects Engineering Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.