To the Members of Ovobel Foods Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ovobel Foods Limited("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profitand other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of theFinancial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Inventory Valuation: Our audit procedures included the following: 1 As on 31st March 2024, the Company carries inventories amounting to INR 2,505.76 lakhs. Finished goods inventory are valued at lower of cost and net realizable value (estimated selling price less estimated cost to sell). • Verified the basis applied by the company in conversion of raw material(eggs) into finished goods (Egg Powder/Liquid) for allthe key products and ensured the same is in line with the industry standards. • Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the valuation of various categories of products and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls. Considering the complexities and manual process involved in determining inventory valuation and cost of materials consumed which also involves significant management judgement; inventory valuation has been considered as a key audit matter. • Verified the publicly available market information and also the orders existing as at year end to arrive at the Net Realisable Value (NRV) for the products and the same was compared with the cost of finished goods to ensure the finished goods are valued at Cost or NRV whichever is lower.

Other Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the " Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except that the Companyhas not maintained daily back-up of books of accounts and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode in a server physically located in India.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference tofinancial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements;

(g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion, according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed its pending litigations in note no. 39 to the financial statements. However, considering the various stages at which the cases are pending, the impact of the same could not be ascertained.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. As per the Management Representation, we report:

a. No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. No funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. As stated in Note 50 of the accompanying financial statements and based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software, Tally Prime, for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but the same was not operative for the period 1st April, 2023 to 16th February, 2024. However, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated (i.e. from 17th February), we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Further,the Company uses a software, Saral Pay Pack, for maintaining payroll records which has no audit trail (edit log) feature.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024.

For ASA & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 009571N/N500006

Vinay KS

Partner

Membership No. 223085

UDIN: 24223085BKENJO2232

Place: Bengaluru

Date: 30th May, 2024

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

As referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

(i) a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us, and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii)a) The inventory except goods in transit has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records that were more than 10% in aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company, except as follows:

Inventory

Period As per Books As per Statement submitted to banks Difference Reason for Discrepancies Mar-24 2,505.76 2,618.15 (112.39) The reason for difference is because of difference in valuation as at year end.

Book Debts

Period As per Books As per Statement Difference Reason for Discrepancies Jun-23 1,456.68 1,466.14 (0.46) Advance from customer of INR of 0.16 Lakhs and reinstatement pertaining to receivables amounts to INR 0.30 Lakhs. Sep-23 1,312.14 1,312.40 (0.26) Advance from customer of INR 0.26 Lakhs considered as book debts in statement submitted to bank Dec-23 1,744.66 1,744.99 (0.33) Advance from customer of INR 0.09 and 0.22 Lakhs is considered as books debts in statement submitted to banks. Mar-24 799.29 1,806.05 (1,006.76) The difference is arising due to capital advances INR 990 lakhs and INR 10 lakhs other advances given to suppliers being included in the statement submitted to bank.

(iii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, and Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) (a) to 3(iii) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has neither made any investments nor has given loans or provided guarantee or security and therefore the relevant provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) a) According to the information provided and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it except for delays in depositing Employees State Insurance. There are no material outstanding statutory dues existing as on the last day of the financial year which is outstanding for more than six months from the day these becomes payable.

b) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to the lenders during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, term loans were applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given by the management and based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting on the true and fair view of the financial statements, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, report under section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

c) The Company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report, that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the information and explanation as made available to us by the management of the Company up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no unspent

amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

For ASA & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 009571N/N500006

Vinay K S

Partner

Membership No. 223085

UDIN: 24223085BKENJO2232

Place: Bengaluru

Date: 30th May, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements of Ovobel Foods Limited (the "Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to the Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to the Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and accordingto the explanations given to us,the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to the Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For ASA & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 009571N/N500006

Vinay KS Partner

Membership No. 223085

UDIN:24223085BKENJO2232

Place: Bengaluru

Date: 30th May, 2024

Ovobel Foods Limited

CIN: L85110KA1993PLC013875