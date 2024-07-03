SectorFMCG
Open₹99.1
Prev. Close₹101.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.24
Day's High₹103.1
Day's Low₹99.1
52 Week's High₹280
52 Week's Low₹97.6
Book Value₹78.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)108.26
P/E36.3
EPS2.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.13
49.41
10.5
10.35
Net Worth
76.63
58.91
20
20.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
110.72
108.7
83.42
75.35
yoy growth (%)
1.86
30.3
10.71
-28.62
Raw materials
-90.45
-86
-71.86
-63.11
As % of sales
81.69
79.11
86.14
83.75
Employee costs
-10.28
-7.99
-6.62
-5.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.57
3.84
5.27
-2.91
Depreciation
-0.87
-1.04
-1.26
-1.04
Tax paid
0.76
-1.12
-0.76
-0.6
Working capital
1.37
9.75
5.66
-10.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.86
30.3
10.71
-28.62
Op profit growth
189.95
-75.09
46.78
401.65
EBIT growth
-130.05
-23.15
-428.04
-124.29
Net profit growth
-166.56
-39.71
-228.49
-183.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Managing Director
Mysore Satish Sharad
Non Executive Director
Syed Fahad
Non Executive Director
Channappa Bhavihal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prakriti Sarvoy
Independent Director
Rakhi Jain
Chairman & Independent Directo
Geetika khandelwal
Non Executive Director
SATISH BABU PADMANABHA SHETTY
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ovobel Foods Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Indus Food Products and Equipment, V S Agarwal, Shirish Agarwal and Shanti Agarwal, Ovobel Foods Limited was incorporated in Jan.93, in technical collaboration with Ovobel, Belgium. Ovobel, Belgium, has over 25 years in specialised development in the poultry industry. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distribution of Eggs powders & other egg related products. The Company sells its products in India as well as in various other global markets.The company has set up a 100% EOU to manufacture egg powder and frozen egg liquid in the Kolar district of Karnataka. Their products have replaced fresh eggs in Industrial Food Processing Applications in Baking, Pasta, Doughnut Premixes, Mayonnaise, Baby Food, Fish & Meat and Food Service. Our Quality Management System is FCCS Certified. The Company has offered service and products to customers in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
The Ovobel Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹103.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ovobel Foods Ltd is ₹108.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ovobel Foods Ltd is 36.3 and 1.32 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ovobel Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ovobel Foods Ltd is ₹97.6 and ₹280 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ovobel Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.90%, 3 Years at 50.91%, 1 Year at -58.75%, 6 Month at -48.16%, 3 Month at -47.74% and 1 Month at -3.96%.
