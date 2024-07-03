iifl-logo-icon 1
Ovobel Foods Ltd Share Price

103.1
(1.98%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open99.1
  • Day's High103.1
  • 52 Wk High280
  • Prev. Close101.1
  • Day's Low99.1
  • 52 Wk Low 97.6
  • Turnover (lac)7.24
  • P/E36.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value78.11
  • EPS2.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)108.26
  • Div. Yield0
Ovobel Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

99.1

Prev. Close

101.1

Turnover(Lac.)

7.24

Day's High

103.1

Day's Low

99.1

52 Week's High

280

52 Week's Low

97.6

Book Value

78.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

108.26

P/E

36.3

EPS

2.84

Divi. Yield

0

Ovobel Foods Ltd Corporate Action

23 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ovobel Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ovobel Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.42%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ovobel Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.5

9.5

9.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

67.13

49.41

10.5

10.35

Net Worth

76.63

58.91

20

20.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

110.72

108.7

83.42

75.35

yoy growth (%)

1.86

30.3

10.71

-28.62

Raw materials

-90.45

-86

-71.86

-63.11

As % of sales

81.69

79.11

86.14

83.75

Employee costs

-10.28

-7.99

-6.62

-5.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.57

3.84

5.27

-2.91

Depreciation

-0.87

-1.04

-1.26

-1.04

Tax paid

0.76

-1.12

-0.76

-0.6

Working capital

1.37

9.75

5.66

-10.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.86

30.3

10.71

-28.62

Op profit growth

189.95

-75.09

46.78

401.65

EBIT growth

-130.05

-23.15

-428.04

-124.29

Net profit growth

-166.56

-39.71

-228.49

-183.97

Ovobel Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ovobel Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mysore Satish Sharad

Non Executive Director

Syed Fahad

Non Executive Director

Channappa Bhavihal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prakriti Sarvoy

Independent Director

Rakhi Jain

Chairman & Independent Directo

Geetika khandelwal

Non Executive Director

SATISH BABU PADMANABHA SHETTY

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ovobel Foods Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Indus Food Products and Equipment, V S Agarwal, Shirish Agarwal and Shanti Agarwal, Ovobel Foods Limited was incorporated in Jan.93, in technical collaboration with Ovobel, Belgium. Ovobel, Belgium, has over 25 years in specialised development in the poultry industry. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distribution of Eggs powders & other egg related products. The Company sells its products in India as well as in various other global markets.The company has set up a 100% EOU to manufacture egg powder and frozen egg liquid in the Kolar district of Karnataka. Their products have replaced fresh eggs in Industrial Food Processing Applications in Baking, Pasta, Doughnut Premixes, Mayonnaise, Baby Food, Fish & Meat and Food Service. Our Quality Management System is FCCS Certified. The Company has offered service and products to customers in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
Company FAQs

What is the Ovobel Foods Ltd share price today?

The Ovobel Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹103.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ovobel Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ovobel Foods Ltd is ₹108.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ovobel Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ovobel Foods Ltd is 36.3 and 1.32 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ovobel Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ovobel Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ovobel Foods Ltd is ₹97.6 and ₹280 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ovobel Foods Ltd?

Ovobel Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.90%, 3 Years at 50.91%, 1 Year at -58.75%, 6 Month at -48.16%, 3 Month at -47.74% and 1 Month at -3.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ovobel Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ovobel Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.42 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 31.57 %

