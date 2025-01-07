iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ovobel Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

107.25
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:15:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ovobel Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

110.72

108.7

83.42

75.35

yoy growth (%)

1.86

30.3

10.71

-28.62

Raw materials

-90.45

-86

-71.86

-63.11

As % of sales

81.69

79.11

86.14

83.75

Employee costs

-10.28

-7.99

-6.62

-5.29

As % of sales

9.28

7.35

7.93

7.02

Other costs

-16.42

-16.92

-13.85

-13.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.83

15.56

16.6

17.27

Operating profit

-6.43

-2.21

-8.91

-6.07

OPM

-5.81

-2.04

-10.68

-8.05

Depreciation

-0.87

-1.04

-1.26

-1.04

Interest expense

-1.14

-0.91

-0.93

-1.02

Other income

5.87

8.02

16.37

5.22

Profit before tax

-2.57

3.84

5.27

-2.91

Taxes

0.76

-1.12

-0.76

-0.6

Tax rate

-29.75

-29.33

-14.42

20.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.8

2.71

4.51

-3.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.8

2.71

4.51

-3.51

yoy growth (%)

-166.56

-39.71

-228.49

-183.97

NPM

-1.63

2.5

5.4

-4.65

Ovobel Foods : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ovobel Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.