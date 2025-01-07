Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
110.72
108.7
83.42
75.35
yoy growth (%)
1.86
30.3
10.71
-28.62
Raw materials
-90.45
-86
-71.86
-63.11
As % of sales
81.69
79.11
86.14
83.75
Employee costs
-10.28
-7.99
-6.62
-5.29
As % of sales
9.28
7.35
7.93
7.02
Other costs
-16.42
-16.92
-13.85
-13.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.83
15.56
16.6
17.27
Operating profit
-6.43
-2.21
-8.91
-6.07
OPM
-5.81
-2.04
-10.68
-8.05
Depreciation
-0.87
-1.04
-1.26
-1.04
Interest expense
-1.14
-0.91
-0.93
-1.02
Other income
5.87
8.02
16.37
5.22
Profit before tax
-2.57
3.84
5.27
-2.91
Taxes
0.76
-1.12
-0.76
-0.6
Tax rate
-29.75
-29.33
-14.42
20.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.8
2.71
4.51
-3.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.8
2.71
4.51
-3.51
yoy growth (%)
-166.56
-39.71
-228.49
-183.97
NPM
-1.63
2.5
5.4
-4.65
