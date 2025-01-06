iifl-logo-icon 1
Ovobel Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

105.15
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ovobel Foods Ltd

Ovobel Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.57

3.84

5.27

-2.91

Depreciation

-0.87

-1.04

-1.26

-1.04

Tax paid

0.76

-1.12

-0.76

-0.6

Working capital

1.37

9.75

5.66

-10.94

Other operating items

Operating

-1.31

11.42

8.91

-15.49

Capital expenditure

1.25

1.23

0.3

3.33

Free cash flow

-0.06

12.65

9.22

-12.16

Equity raised

24.32

13.56

-0.75

6.55

Investing

0.02

-0.04

0.01

0.02

Financing

3.67

1.13

-0.78

-1.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.95

27.3

7.7

-7.19

QUICKLINKS FOR Ovobel Foods Ltd

