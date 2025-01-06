Ovobel Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.57
3.84
5.27
-2.91
Depreciation
-0.87
-1.04
-1.26
-1.04
Tax paid
0.76
-1.12
-0.76
-0.6
Working capital
1.37
9.75
5.66
-10.94
Other operating items
Operating
-1.31
11.42
8.91
-15.49
Capital expenditure
1.25
1.23
0.3
3.33
Free cash flow
-0.06
12.65
9.22
-12.16
Equity raised
24.32
13.56
-0.75
6.55
Investing
0.02
-0.04
0.01
0.02
Financing
3.67
1.13
-0.78
-1.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.95
27.3
7.7
-7.19
No Record Found
