Ovobel Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.13
49.41
10.5
10.35
Net Worth
76.63
58.91
20
20.85
Minority Interest
Debt
19.49
28.85
26.98
15.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.47
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
97.59
87.76
46.98
36.52
Fixed Assets
12.95
2.78
2.81
3.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.05
9.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.43
0.78
1.55
1.71
Networking Capital
46.12
27.18
27.62
22.33
Inventories
25.06
18.03
17.71
12.49
Inventory Days
41.17
Sundry Debtors
7.99
17.86
11.57
9.42
Debtor Days
31.05
Other Current Assets
19.53
4
7.52
7.43
Sundry Creditors
-1.73
-2.64
-2.88
-3.07
Creditor Days
10.12
Other Current Liabilities
-4.73
-10.07
-6.3
-3.94
Cash
27.03
47.98
14.96
8.89
Total Assets
97.58
87.76
46.98
36.52
