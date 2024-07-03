iifl-logo-icon 1
Ovobel Foods Ltd Company Summary

104.9
(-1.96%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Ovobel Foods Ltd Summary

Promoted by Indus Food Products and Equipment, V S Agarwal, Shirish Agarwal and Shanti Agarwal, Ovobel Foods Limited was incorporated in Jan.93, in technical collaboration with Ovobel, Belgium. Ovobel, Belgium, has over 25 years in specialised development in the poultry industry. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distribution of Eggs powders & other egg related products. The Company sells its products in India as well as in various other global markets.The company has set up a 100% EOU to manufacture egg powder and frozen egg liquid in the Kolar district of Karnataka. Their products have replaced fresh eggs in Industrial Food Processing Applications in Baking, Pasta, Doughnut Premixes, Mayonnaise, Baby Food, Fish & Meat and Food Service. Our Quality Management System is FCCS Certified. The Company has offered service and products to customers in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

