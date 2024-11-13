iifl-logo-icon 1
Ovobel Foods Ltd Board Meeting

Ovobel Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
OVOBEL FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BM For q2 results to be held on 13/11/204. Notice attached. Attached URF 30 Sep 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
OVOBEL FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BM to be held on 14 August 2024 for considering Quarterly results for Q1 ended 30 June 2024 Results for June 2024 attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors have decided to hold the 32nd AGM of the Company on 30 August 2024 at 03.00 pm. Other details as per the attached document
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
OVOBEL FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for year ended 31 March 2024. Results attached. Appointment of Additional Director by the Board of Directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
The Board and Audit Committee has approved investment in 4000 Equity Shares of Rs.100/- each at par of Greenergy Wind Corporation Private Limited (CIN: U40104KA2012PTC062414) as per details attached.
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
OVOBEL FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 07th February 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider approve and take on record unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 07th February 2024 commenced at 05.00 p.m. and concluded at 06.30 p.m., have considered, approved and taken on record amongst other items of Agenda:- 1. The Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 in compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We are enclosing herewith the following: a. The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. b. The Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 issued by ASA & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

