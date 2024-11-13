Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

OVOBEL FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BM For q2 results to be held on 13/11/204. Notice attached. Attached URF 30 Sep 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

OVOBEL FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BM to be held on 14 August 2024 for considering Quarterly results for Q1 ended 30 June 2024 Results for June 2024 attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

The Board of Directors have decided to hold the 32nd AGM of the Company on 30 August 2024 at 03.00 pm. Other details as per the attached document

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

OVOBEL FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for year ended 31 March 2024. Results attached. Appointment of Additional Director by the Board of Directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

The Board and Audit Committee has approved investment in 4000 Equity Shares of Rs.100/- each at par of Greenergy Wind Corporation Private Limited (CIN: U40104KA2012PTC062414) as per details attached.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024