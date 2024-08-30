|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors have decided to hold the 32nd AGM of the Company on 30 August 2024 at 03.00 pm. Other details as per the attached document Outcome of 32nd AGM attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)
