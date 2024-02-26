|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Feb 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|Extra Ordinary General Meeting will be held on 19 March 2024 to transact the businesses as per the attached notice The Company has published notices in newspapers as per the provisions of Reg 47 of SEBI (LODR). Photocopies of the same are attached for your reference. and records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024) Outcome of EGM held through VC attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024) Voting Results for EGM held on 19 March 2024 attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.