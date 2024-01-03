Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
949.85
|43.87
|2,32,281.44
|1,286
|0.96
|31,312
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
134.4
|10.73
|1,67,778.61
|3,878.57
|2.68
|32,306.1
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
818.45
|17.41
|83,489.11
|1,162.77
|0.24
|11,435.77
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,982.6
|78.95
|57,706.37
|160.74
|0.12
|1,800.52
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
634.2
|23.33
|52,243.47
|618.64
|0.47
|10,065.6
|178.72
