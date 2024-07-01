(As required by Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014)

To,

The Board of Directors P S Raj Steels Limited

(formerly known as "P S Raj Steels Private Limited") V & P.O Talwandi Rukka, Hissar-125001, Haryana, India.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Consolidated Financial Statements of P S Raj Steels Limited

(formerly known as "P S Raj Steels Private Limited") (hereinafter referred as the "Company" or "Issuer"),comprising of Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Restated Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, the Restated Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the periods ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies to the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements

(collectively, the "Restated Consolidated Financial Statements"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the

Company at their meeting held on 2ND September, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP") prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ("the Act") read with Rules 4 to 6 of the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules,2014 (the "Rules")

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ,1992 ("the SEBI ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") as amended from time to time ("the Guidance Note").

1. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial

Statements for the purpose of inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India, Bombay Stock Exchange of India, and Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the Management of the company. The responsibility of the Board of Directors includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Group complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note read with the SEBI Communication, as applicable.

2. We have examined such Restated Consolidated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 12TH AUGUST, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

3. These Restated Financial Information have been prepared and compiled by the management from the Audited consolidated financial statements of the group for the years ended March 31,2024, March 31,2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, (" Indian GAAP") read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015,as amended which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on 25TH July, 2024, 1ST September,2023, 31ST AUGUST, 2022 respectively.

4. Our Work has been carried out in accordance with the Standards on Auditing under section 143 (10) of the Act, Guidance Note on reports in company Prospectuses (Revised 2016) and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and pursuant to the requirements of Section 26 of the Act read with applicable rules and ICDR Regulations. This work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act and the ICDR Regulations in connection with the issue.

Opinion

5. In accordance with the requirements of Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Act read with the Rules, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note, we have examined the Restated Financial Information of the company which have been arrived after making adjustments and regrouping /reclassifications, which in our opinion were appropriate, and have been fully described in Annexure VI: Notes on Restatement Adjustments to audited consolidated financial statements and based on our examination, we report that :

i. The Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company, as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 examined by us, as set out in Annexure I to this report, have been arrived at after making adjustments and regrouping/ reclassifications as in our opinion were appropriate.

ii. The Restated Statement of Profit and Loss of the Company, for the years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 examined by us, as set out in Annexure II to this report, have been arrived at after making adjustments and regrouping / reclassifications as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Annexure VI.

iii. The Restated Statement of Cash Flows of the Company, and for the years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, examined by us, as set out in Annexures IV to this report, have been arrived at after making adjustments and regrouping/ reclassifications as in our opinion were appropriate.

6. Based on the above and according to the information and explanations given to us, we further report that the Restated Financial Information of the Company, as attached to this report and as mentioned in paragraph 7 above, read with Significant Accounting Policies(Annexure IV), Notes forming part of the Financial Information (Annexure V) and Notes on Adjustments for Restatement of Profit and Loss (Annexure VI), have been prepared in accordance with the Act, the Rules, and the ICDR Regulations and ; a. Have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies of the company in respective financial years/period to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all the reporting years/period;

b. Have been made after incorporating adjustments for the material amounts in the respective financial years/period to which they relate;

c. There are no qualifications in the Auditors Report on the audited financial statements of the company as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 which require any adjustments; and

d. There are no extra-ordinary items that needs to be disclosed separately.

7. We have also examined the following Restated financial information of the company set out in the Annexures prepared by the Management and approved by the Board of Directors for the years ended March 31,2024, March 31,2023 and March 31,2022.

8. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

10. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

11. Our report is intended solely for use of the management for inclusion in the Offer Document to be filed with

Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India, National Stock Exchange of India, Bombay Stock Exchange of India, and Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company. Our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.