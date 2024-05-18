INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Members of

M/s. Pace E-Commerce Ventures Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Limited (CIN: U51909PN2015PLC156068), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit & loss statement and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (iCAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements. In our opinion and to the best of our knowledge, information and according to the explanations given to us, subject to the confirmation of Debtors, creditors, Loans and advance, noncompliance of various Government Guidelines, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements which comprise of the Balance Sheet, the statement of profit and loss and cash flow statement give the information required by the Act in the manner so required, give a true & fair view in the conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

a. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significant in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In the audit of the current period, money raised by public offer of equity shares by the Company during the year were prima facie, applied by the Company for the proposes for which the money were raised, other than temporary deployment pending allocations of fund is parked which does not comply with the SEBI ICDR Regulation, we does not have observed any key audit matters required to be reported separately.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statement, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the

Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTER

Reporting on comparatives in case of first Ind AS financial statements

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and the related transition date opening balance sheet as at 1st April, 2023 included in these financial statements, have been prepared after adjusting previously issued the financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 to comply with Ind AS. The previously issued financial statements were audited by the auditor whose report for the year ended 31st March, 2023 dated 27th May 2023 expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements. Adjustments made to the previously issued financial statements to comply with Ind AS have been audited by us.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure Ass", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit). In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the companies (Accounts) rules, 2014, except accounting standards on employees retirement benefits as detailed in Note 3(k) of financials;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, no adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act; and

(f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

I) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

II) The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which they were any material foreseeable losses under the applicable law or accounting standards.

III) There has been no delay in transferring amounts if applicable, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclose in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

V) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

VI) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. [Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirement for record retention.]

For Bharat Parikh & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 101241W

CA Bharat Parikh

Sr. Managing Partner

Membership No.038204

Place: Vadodara

Date: 18.05.2024

UDIN: 24038204BJZYJA9478

Annexure - A

To the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(b) A major portion of the assets has been physically verified by the management in accordance with a phased program of verification adopted by the Company. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. To the best of our knowledge, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) We have inspected the original title deeds of the Company disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statement of the Company and held as Property, Plant and Equipment or as investment property or as PPE retired from active use and held for disposal which are in the custody of the Company. We have obtained third party confirmation in respect of title deeds of immovable properties of the Company which are in the custody of third parties such as mortgagees. Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation received by us, we report that all title deeds of immovable properties of the Company disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statement of the Company and held as property, plant and equipment or as investment property or as PPE retired from active use and held for disposal are held in the name of the Company. However, we express no opinion on the title of the Company to these properties.

(d) As informed to us the Company has not revalued its PPE, (including Right of use assets or intangible assets during the year).

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals with appropriate coverage and procedures of such verification by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information provided to us the Company has made investments and provided guarantees and granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans as specified below:

Nature Directors & Relatives Concern in which Director or Relatives are interested Loan Given 2,20,13,413.00 5,08,86,154.00 Balance o/s as on 31/03/2024 Nil 2,89,91,827.00

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of all loan provided are prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the amount is not overdue, on the above loan, hence this clause is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Company Act 2013.

(v) In our opinion and as explained to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits as mentioned in the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and explanation given to us, the provisions of maintenance of cost records under sub-section (i) of Section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 accordingly closed. (vi) of order is not applicable.

(vii)(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regular deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriated. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of duty of excise.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no undisputed amounts payable for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) The disputed statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities are as under:

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Forum where the Dispute Pending Period to which amount relates Total Amount (Rs. Lakhs) NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

(viii) The Company does not have any transactions not recorded in the books and surrendered or disclosed in income-tax assessment. Hence, clause (viii) is not applicable.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank, government, or dues to debentures holder.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit procedures, we report that Company does have term loan from Ergo Capital Ltd and made regular repayments and term loan were applied for the purpose for which loan was obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds has taken from other entities by Company to meet obligations of subsidiaries, associates or JVs.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no loan raised by co. On pledge of securities in subsidiaries, associates or JVs.

(x) (a) 1. The Company had completed initial public issue (IPO) during the last year by raising initial public offer of 64,59,600 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each for cash at a price of Rs.103 per equity share including a share premium of Rs.93 per equity share, the Company had proposed to deploy these net proceeds towards meeting incremental working capital requirements. The equity share of the Company is listed on BSE-SME Platform on 20th October 2022.

1. The Utilization of IPO proceeds was as follows.

(Amount In Lakhs) Objects as stated in the offer document Projected Utilization in the offer document Actual Utilization of Funds till March 31, 2023 Actual Utilization of Funds during the year 23-24 Balanced amount to be utilized Acquisition of Plant & Machinery 973.60 34.56 408.45 530.59 Long-Term Working Capital Requirement 2086.00 560.51 129.48 1396.01 General Corporate purposes 1000.20 471.40 528.80 - Issue related Expenses 60.00 45.55 - 14.45 Total 4119.80 1112.02 1066.72 1941.06

Money raised by public offer of equity shares by the Company during the last year were prima facie, applied by the Company for the proposes for which the money were raised, other than temporary deployment pending allocations of fund is parked for the future and kept reserved for Capital Expenses which does not comply with the SEBI ICDR Regulation.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during our audit.

(b) During the year no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistleblower complaint during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company in terms of Section 406 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, Clause (xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) The Company is covered by Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, related to appointment of internal auditor of the Company. Ashish N Parikh & Co. is the internal auditor of the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, Clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

(xvii) Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditor during the year.

(xix) In our opinion and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payments of financials liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and managements plans, there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not transferred the amount remaining unspent in respect of the other than ongoing projects, to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 till the date of our report. However, the time period for such transfer i.e. six months of the expiry of the financial year as permitted under the second proviso to sub sub-section (5) of the Section 135 of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report.

For Bharat Parikh & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 101241W

CA Bharat Parikh

Sr. Managing Partner Membership No.038204

Place: Vadodara

Date: 18.05.2024

UDIN: 24038204BJZYJA9478

Annexure -B

To the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Limited. ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Bharat Parikh & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 101241W

CA Bharat Parikh

Sr. Managing Partner

Membership No.038204

Place: Vadodara

Date: 18.05.2024

UDIN: 24038204BJZYJA9478.