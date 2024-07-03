Summary

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Limited was originally incorporated under the name Pace Sports and Entertainment Private Limited as Private Limited Company on August 05,2015. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Pace E-Commerce Ventures Private Limited issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune on July 25, 2022. After that, Company was converted into a Public Company on August 03, 2022 and consequently, name of the Company changed to Pace E-Commerce Ventures Limited by Registrar of Companies, Pune dated August 08, 2022.The Company started their business that would give the kids/young consumers and sports enthusiasts in India access to International Football Clubs Merchandise and International Sports Brands apparels and Sports Goods. It started with imports and distribution of branded international sports apparels and extended to various branded merchandise and accessories. Thereafter, it acquired manufacturing and distribution licenses of some of the popular and biggest brands in the Kids Entertainment Industry. This helped in reaching a larger distribution area and a wider population. This wider assortment of products and customer base helped the customer gain valuable insights and obtain information and data as to what todays customer really want. It has spent time for developing on these valuable information and data points from customers including but not limited to, Kids, Teenagers, Young Adults and Young Parents. The Company also started catering to number of request for o

