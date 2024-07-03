Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹33
Prev. Close₹33.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.66
Day's High₹33.45
Day's Low₹32.07
52 Week's High₹44.45
52 Week's Low₹15.8
Book Value₹32.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)73.93
P/E31.84
EPS1.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.53
22.53
18.32
18.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.39
47.99
8.18
7.63
Net Worth
72.92
70.52
26.5
25.95
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.7
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.4
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,053
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.3
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.75
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Shaival Gandhi
Director
Harshal Chandarakant Gala
Independent Director
Hiral Vaghasiya
Independent Director
Mihir Atulbhai Sojitra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Pediwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
Summary
Pace E-Commerce Ventures Limited was originally incorporated under the name Pace Sports and Entertainment Private Limited as Private Limited Company on August 05,2015. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Pace E-Commerce Ventures Private Limited issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune on July 25, 2022. After that, Company was converted into a Public Company on August 03, 2022 and consequently, name of the Company changed to Pace E-Commerce Ventures Limited by Registrar of Companies, Pune dated August 08, 2022.The Company started their business that would give the kids/young consumers and sports enthusiasts in India access to International Football Clubs Merchandise and International Sports Brands apparels and Sports Goods. It started with imports and distribution of branded international sports apparels and extended to various branded merchandise and accessories. Thereafter, it acquired manufacturing and distribution licenses of some of the popular and biggest brands in the Kids Entertainment Industry. This helped in reaching a larger distribution area and a wider population. This wider assortment of products and customer base helped the customer gain valuable insights and obtain information and data as to what todays customer really want. It has spent time for developing on these valuable information and data points from customers including but not limited to, Kids, Teenagers, Young Adults and Young Parents. The Company also started catering to number of request for o
The Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is ₹73.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is 31.84 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is ₹15.8 and ₹44.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -32.49%, 1 Year at 23.76%, 6 Month at 15.50%, 3 Month at 40.63% and 1 Month at 7.72%.
