Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Share Price

32.81
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33
  • Day's High33.45
  • 52 Wk High44.45
  • Prev. Close33.75
  • Day's Low32.07
  • 52 Wk Low 15.8
  • Turnover (lac)8.66
  • P/E31.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.36
  • EPS1.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)73.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

33

Prev. Close

33.75

Turnover(Lac.)

8.66

Day's High

33.45

Day's Low

32.07

52 Week's High

44.45

52 Week's Low

15.8

Book Value

32.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

73.93

P/E

31.84

EPS

1.06

Divi. Yield

0

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.33%

Non-Promoter- 38.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.53

22.53

18.32

18.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.39

47.99

8.18

7.63

Net Worth

72.92

70.52

26.5

25.95

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.7

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.4

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,053

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.3

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.75

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Shaival Gandhi

Director

Harshal Chandarakant Gala

Independent Director

Hiral Vaghasiya

Independent Director

Mihir Atulbhai Sojitra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Pediwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

Summary

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Limited was originally incorporated under the name Pace Sports and Entertainment Private Limited as Private Limited Company on August 05,2015. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Pace E-Commerce Ventures Private Limited issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune on July 25, 2022. After that, Company was converted into a Public Company on August 03, 2022 and consequently, name of the Company changed to Pace E-Commerce Ventures Limited by Registrar of Companies, Pune dated August 08, 2022.The Company started their business that would give the kids/young consumers and sports enthusiasts in India access to International Football Clubs Merchandise and International Sports Brands apparels and Sports Goods. It started with imports and distribution of branded international sports apparels and extended to various branded merchandise and accessories. Thereafter, it acquired manufacturing and distribution licenses of some of the popular and biggest brands in the Kids Entertainment Industry. This helped in reaching a larger distribution area and a wider population. This wider assortment of products and customer base helped the customer gain valuable insights and obtain information and data as to what todays customer really want. It has spent time for developing on these valuable information and data points from customers including but not limited to, Kids, Teenagers, Young Adults and Young Parents. The Company also started catering to number of request for o
Company FAQs

What is the Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is ₹73.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is 31.84 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is ₹15.8 and ₹44.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd?

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -32.49%, 1 Year at 23.76%, 6 Month at 15.50%, 3 Month at 40.63% and 1 Month at 7.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.66 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

