Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.53
22.53
18.32
18.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.39
47.99
8.18
7.63
Net Worth
72.92
70.52
26.5
25.95
Minority Interest
Debt
4.53
3.42
1.42
0.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
77.47
73.94
27.92
26.92
Fixed Assets
26.56
22.88
22.55
22.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
50.56
50.45
5.2
4.22
Inventories
9.36
1.56
1.92
1.1
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.08
8.46
2.81
0.54
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
46.22
41.49
4.98
3.52
Sundry Creditors
-4.88
-0.5
-1.94
-0.89
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.22
-0.56
-2.57
-0.05
Cash
0.35
0.64
0.14
0.14
Total Assets
77.47
73.97
27.9
26.91
