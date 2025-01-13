iifl-logo-icon 1
Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

32
(-0.47%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:57:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.53

22.53

18.32

18.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.39

47.99

8.18

7.63

Net Worth

72.92

70.52

26.5

25.95

Minority Interest

Debt

4.53

3.42

1.42

0.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

77.47

73.94

27.92

26.92

Fixed Assets

26.56

22.88

22.55

22.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

50.56

50.45

5.2

4.22

Inventories

9.36

1.56

1.92

1.1

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.08

8.46

2.81

0.54

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

46.22

41.49

4.98

3.52

Sundry Creditors

-4.88

-0.5

-1.94

-0.89

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.22

-0.56

-2.57

-0.05

Cash

0.35

0.64

0.14

0.14

Total Assets

77.47

73.97

27.9

26.91

