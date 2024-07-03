Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Summary

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Limited was originally incorporated under the name Pace Sports and Entertainment Private Limited as Private Limited Company on August 05,2015. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Pace E-Commerce Ventures Private Limited issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune on July 25, 2022. After that, Company was converted into a Public Company on August 03, 2022 and consequently, name of the Company changed to Pace E-Commerce Ventures Limited by Registrar of Companies, Pune dated August 08, 2022.The Company started their business that would give the kids/young consumers and sports enthusiasts in India access to International Football Clubs Merchandise and International Sports Brands apparels and Sports Goods. It started with imports and distribution of branded international sports apparels and extended to various branded merchandise and accessories. Thereafter, it acquired manufacturing and distribution licenses of some of the popular and biggest brands in the Kids Entertainment Industry. This helped in reaching a larger distribution area and a wider population. This wider assortment of products and customer base helped the customer gain valuable insights and obtain information and data as to what todays customer really want. It has spent time for developing on these valuable information and data points from customers including but not limited to, Kids, Teenagers, Young Adults and Young Parents. The Company also started catering to number of request for on demand printing and manufacturing of products for both B2C and B2B Customers. Later, the portal expanded product categories to kids sports, kids fashion, kids furniture and home textiles. It currently has an exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights for world renowned kids character entertainment brands and products in their portfolio including Licenses of Internationally reputed Kids brand. Besides these, it has developed good collection of Home Textiles and gifting products under own private labels. In this journey, it has gradually transformed from an importer, licensee and distributor to an online digital retail and providing an online platform to manufacturing Company for unique and personalized products. At present, Company operates across all cities in India through the online channels and most major cities through offline distribution of products.The Company focused on customization and personalization across different product categories appealing to all age groups including kids, Teenagers and Young Adults. It provide products, which is acceptable due to benefits like range, value, cost, speed, ease and quality. At present, it is offering offline development of products as per the requirement of stores. It has on-demand/made-to-order infrastructure with sustainable and scalable manufacturing processes & QC checks. Apart from these, it has lined up state-of-the-art infrastructure equipped with Direct to Garment Printers (DTG), Direct to Fabric Printers (DTF), Flatbed UV Printers, Digital Print Press and other Finishing and Supporting Equipment and High quality manufacturing and production at scale, for individuals and small businesses alike and has its own Superior IT infrastructure to take care of customers needs.