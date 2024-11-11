Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30th 2024. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair if any This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 11TH November, 2024 at 03:00 PM at place other than registered office of the company at Corporate office 423, Block-C, 1/1, Sumel-11, Indian Texitle Plaza, Shahibaug, Ahmedabad-380004, Gujarat, India, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. To take note of Limited Review Report (LRR) on Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report along with annexures for the year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To consider approve and alter the Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. To Consider and Appoint Mr. Dipesh Anupkumar Mistry Practicing Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer for the 09th Annual General Meeting. 4. To Consider and fix Book Closure date for the purpose of 09th Annual General Meeting. 5. To Approve draft notice of 09th Annual General Meeting and to decide the date time and venue of the Annual General Meeting. 6. Any other business with permission of Chair if any. Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Wednesday, 04th day of September, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at place other than registered office of company of the Company at Corporate office situated at 423, Block-C, 1/1, Sumel-11, Indian Texitle Plaza, Shahibaug, Ahmedabad-380004, Gujarat, India, commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. have inter alia, considered and approved: 1. Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report along with annexures for the year ended on 31st March, 2024; 2. To consider, approve and alter the Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. To consider and appoint Mr. Dipesh Anupkumar Mistry, Practicing Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer for the 09th Annual General Meeting. 4. To Consider and fix Book Closure date for the purpose of 09th Annual General Meeting. 5. To Approve draft notice of 09th Annual General Meeting and to decide the date, time and venue of the Annual General Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, Wednesday 04th September, 2024 has appointed Dipesh A. Mistry, Company Secretary in whole-time practice as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for Financial Year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

