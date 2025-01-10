To the Members of

PADMANABH ALLOY & POLYMERS LIMITED

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of PADMANABH ALLOY & POLYMERS LIMITED which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, subject to qualifications mentioned herein after in this report, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner sorequired and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit,including other total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters.

Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Sl. no. Key Audit Matters Auditors Response (i) Trade Receivables: Management has confirmed balances of trade receivables with non moving balances worth13.77 lacs being undisputed with no credit risk. Balance Confirmation from Trade Receivables having non-moving balances is not obtained by the company. The company has not made any provision for doubtful debts for the year unde consideration.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon.

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to the Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The report is expected to be made available after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act and Companies Ind AS Rules, 2016, as amended from time to time and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate Accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilityfor the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards of Auditing(SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with themall relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are thereforethe key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law orregulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealtwith by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024, taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in"Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act and as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to

the explanations given to us;

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts forwhich there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have

been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("UltimateBeneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or investin other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothinghas come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (a) and (b) containany material misstatement.

e. The company has not declared or paid any interim or final dividend during the year.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, and the same has operated throughout the period from 06 April 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail featurebeing tampered with.

For and on behalf of SNK & Co.

Chartered Accountants F.R.No.109176W

Samir B. Shah Partner Place : Surat M. No.-103562 Date :May 28,2024 UDIN-24103562BKADRR4953

ANNEXURE - A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in our Report of even date an annexure on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by theCentral Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the CompaniesAct, 2013, on the Statements of Accounts of PADMANABH ALLOY & POLYMERS LIMITED as at and for the Year ended March 31, 2024 we report that:

1. a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and

situation of Property Plant Equipment.

b) The company has a regular program of physical verificationof fixed assets by the management during the year.The procedure and periodicity of verification in our opinion are reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year. (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property

under theProhibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

On the basis of our examination of the records of inventory as maintained by the company,we are of the opinion that the company is maintaining proper records of the inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks of each class and the book records were not material.

The company has been sanctioned working capital limits not in excess of 5 crores in aggregate from any Bank and the company is required to submit stock statements on monthly basis to the bank.

3. The company has not granted any loan and advances or stood guarantee or provided security to any other parties.

4. There are no loans, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 of the Act is applicable.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public and consequently, the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India, provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. Thus, Paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

6. According to information and explanations given to us the Central Government has prescribed for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of Goods and service tax, Customs Duty and Income tax were outstanding, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the information and explanation given to us, no disputed dues payable in respect of Goods and service tax and Customs Duty outstanding, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

8. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given by the management, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank and to the government.

10. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given by the management, the company has not raised any fund by way of public issue during the year. The Company has not raised any term loan during the year.

11. i) According to the information and explanation given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. ii) No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year.

12. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given by the management, the company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V to the Companies Act.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

14. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transaction with the related parties are in compliance with sec 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transaction have been disclosed in the financial statement as required by applicable accounting standards.

15. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

16. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

17. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

18. The company is not required to be registered under sec 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

19. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and preceding financial year.

20. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

21. In Our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, provision of section 135 pertaining to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to company. So clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) are not applicable.

22. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements, ageing and expecteddates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the StandaloneFinancial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and managements plans and based on our examination ofthe evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any materialuncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the dateof balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

For and on behalf of SNK & Co.

Chartered Accountants F.R.No.109176W

Samir B. Shah Partner Place : Surat M. No.-103562 Date :May 28,2024 UDIN-24103562BKADRR4953

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PADMANABH ALLOY & POLYMERS LIMITED. ("The Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For and on behalf of SNK & Co.

Chartered Accountants F.R.No.109176W