Summary

Padmanabh Alloys and Polymers (PAPL) was incorporated on 9 Nov.94 for manufacturing filled and reinforced thermoplastic compounds and masterbatches. The Company manufacture mineral filled thermoplastic, mineral masterbatches, synthetic paper masterbatch, glass reinforced thermoplastic and other specialty masterbatches. The Company is located at Surat, Gujarat comprising of process area, warehouse, laboratory and office area.Due to infrastructural limitations, the Company could not go in for a large scale expansion and full commercial exploitation of products, which led to the promotion of the company (PAPL). For this, the company set up a project to manufacture mineral filled thermoplastic compounds and mineral masterbatches, property modifier mastebatches, colour masterbatches and synthetic paper and bio-degradable compounds at Palsana (Surat district), Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 7800 tpa. Integrated with industrys well renowned companies machineries and work force with very good technical know-how and experience, gives Company an installed capacity of 7500 MT/Annum. The Company came out with a public issue of 33 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par, aggregating Rs 330 lac, to part-finance its project.

Read More