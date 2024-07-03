iifl-logo-icon 1
Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd Share Price

23.6
(-4.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:08:00 PM

  • Open25.12
  • Day's High25.12
  • 52 Wk High37.3
  • Prev. Close24.63
  • Day's Low23.41
  • 52 Wk Low 19.07
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E153.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.71
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

25.12

Prev. Close

24.63

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

25.12

Day's Low

23.41

52 Week's High

37.3

52 Week's Low

19.07

Book Value

15.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.77

P/E

153.94

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.25%

Non-Promoter- 5.53%

Institutions: 5.53%

Non-Institutions: 49.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.71

5.71

5.71

5.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3

2.52

2.29

2.27

Net Worth

8.71

8.23

8

7.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

28.97

29.26

28.25

34.63

yoy growth (%)

-1.01

3.56

-18.4

0.83

Raw materials

-22.76

-23.45

-22.33

-28.54

As % of sales

78.58

80.13

79.01

82.41

Employee costs

-2.42

-1.81

-1.59

-1.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.07

0.27

0.7

0.58

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.13

-0.13

-0.23

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.09

-0.22

-0.09

Working capital

1.47

0.06

1.17

-0.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.01

3.56

-18.4

0.83

Op profit growth

-15.42

-46.31

4.43

-5.25

EBIT growth

-33.03

-44.21

14.58

-7.25

Net profit growth

-84.51

-62.02

-2.88

176.42

No Record Found

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Vijaybhai D Vashi

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Chetankumar M Desai

Whole-time Director

Hemalkumar R Desai

Company Secretary

Akshay A Jain

Additional Director

Yugma Hitendrabhai Desai

Independent Director

Dipakbhai Manubhai Patel

Independent Director

Nilesh Morarji Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd

Summary

Padmanabh Alloys and Polymers (PAPL) was incorporated on 9 Nov.94 for manufacturing filled and reinforced thermoplastic compounds and masterbatches. The Company manufacture mineral filled thermoplastic, mineral masterbatches, synthetic paper masterbatch, glass reinforced thermoplastic and other specialty masterbatches. The Company is located at Surat, Gujarat comprising of process area, warehouse, laboratory and office area.Due to infrastructural limitations, the Company could not go in for a large scale expansion and full commercial exploitation of products, which led to the promotion of the company (PAPL). For this, the company set up a project to manufacture mineral filled thermoplastic compounds and mineral masterbatches, property modifier mastebatches, colour masterbatches and synthetic paper and bio-degradable compounds at Palsana (Surat district), Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 7800 tpa. Integrated with industrys well renowned companies machineries and work force with very good technical know-how and experience, gives Company an installed capacity of 7500 MT/Annum. The Company came out with a public issue of 33 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par, aggregating Rs 330 lac, to part-finance its project.
Company FAQs

What is the Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd is ₹12.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd is 153.94 and 1.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd is ₹19.07 and ₹37.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd?

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 6.62%, 6 Month at -12.66%, 3 Month at -2.26% and 1 Month at 2.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.25 %
Institutions - 5.53 %
Public - 49.21 %

