SectorPlastic products
Open₹25.12
Prev. Close₹24.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹25.12
Day's Low₹23.41
52 Week's High₹37.3
52 Week's Low₹19.07
Book Value₹15.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.77
P/E153.94
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.71
5.71
5.71
5.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3
2.52
2.29
2.27
Net Worth
8.71
8.23
8
7.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
28.97
29.26
28.25
34.63
yoy growth (%)
-1.01
3.56
-18.4
0.83
Raw materials
-22.76
-23.45
-22.33
-28.54
As % of sales
78.58
80.13
79.01
82.41
Employee costs
-2.42
-1.81
-1.59
-1.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.07
0.27
0.7
0.58
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.13
-0.13
-0.23
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.09
-0.22
-0.09
Working capital
1.47
0.06
1.17
-0.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.01
3.56
-18.4
0.83
Op profit growth
-15.42
-46.31
4.43
-5.25
EBIT growth
-33.03
-44.21
14.58
-7.25
Net profit growth
-84.51
-62.02
-2.88
176.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Vijaybhai D Vashi
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Chetankumar M Desai
Whole-time Director
Hemalkumar R Desai
Company Secretary
Akshay A Jain
Additional Director
Yugma Hitendrabhai Desai
Independent Director
Dipakbhai Manubhai Patel
Independent Director
Nilesh Morarji Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd
Summary
Padmanabh Alloys and Polymers (PAPL) was incorporated on 9 Nov.94 for manufacturing filled and reinforced thermoplastic compounds and masterbatches. The Company manufacture mineral filled thermoplastic, mineral masterbatches, synthetic paper masterbatch, glass reinforced thermoplastic and other specialty masterbatches. The Company is located at Surat, Gujarat comprising of process area, warehouse, laboratory and office area.Due to infrastructural limitations, the Company could not go in for a large scale expansion and full commercial exploitation of products, which led to the promotion of the company (PAPL). For this, the company set up a project to manufacture mineral filled thermoplastic compounds and mineral masterbatches, property modifier mastebatches, colour masterbatches and synthetic paper and bio-degradable compounds at Palsana (Surat district), Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 7800 tpa. Integrated with industrys well renowned companies machineries and work force with very good technical know-how and experience, gives Company an installed capacity of 7500 MT/Annum. The Company came out with a public issue of 33 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par, aggregating Rs 330 lac, to part-finance its project.
The Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd is ₹12.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd is 153.94 and 1.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd is ₹19.07 and ₹37.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 6.62%, 6 Month at -12.66%, 3 Month at -2.26% and 1 Month at 2.67%.
