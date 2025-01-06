iifl-logo-icon 1
Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.61
(-4.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Padmanabh Alloys FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.07

0.27

0.7

0.58

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.13

-0.13

-0.23

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.09

-0.22

-0.09

Working capital

1.47

0.06

1.17

-0.58

Other operating items

Operating

1.35

0.11

1.51

-0.33

Capital expenditure

0.17

0.14

0.13

0.47

Free cash flow

1.52

0.26

1.64

0.13

Equity raised

4.53

4.17

3.22

2.23

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.93

6.69

0.69

5.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.98

11.13

5.55

7.49

