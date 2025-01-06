Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.07
0.27
0.7
0.58
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.13
-0.13
-0.23
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.09
-0.22
-0.09
Working capital
1.47
0.06
1.17
-0.58
Other operating items
Operating
1.35
0.11
1.51
-0.33
Capital expenditure
0.17
0.14
0.13
0.47
Free cash flow
1.52
0.26
1.64
0.13
Equity raised
4.53
4.17
3.22
2.23
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.93
6.69
0.69
5.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.98
11.13
5.55
7.49
