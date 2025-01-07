Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
28.97
29.26
28.25
34.63
yoy growth (%)
-1.01
3.56
-18.4
0.83
Raw materials
-22.76
-23.45
-22.33
-28.54
As % of sales
78.58
80.13
79.01
82.41
Employee costs
-2.42
-1.81
-1.59
-1.24
As % of sales
8.36
6.21
5.63
3.59
Other costs
-3.28
-3.4
-3.24
-3.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.34
11.64
11.48
10.97
Operating profit
0.49
0.58
1.08
1.04
OPM
1.7
1.99
3.85
3.01
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.13
-0.13
-0.23
Interest expense
-0.28
-0.26
-0.25
-0.25
Other income
0.01
0.08
0
0.03
Profit before tax
0.07
0.27
0.7
0.58
Taxes
-0.04
-0.09
-0.22
-0.09
Tax rate
-60.58
-33.63
-32.26
-15.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.18
0.47
0.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.18
0.47
0.49
yoy growth (%)
-84.51
-62.02
-2.88
176.42
NPM
0.09
0.62
1.69
1.42
