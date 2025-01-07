iifl-logo-icon 1
Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.74
(4.74%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

28.97

29.26

28.25

34.63

yoy growth (%)

-1.01

3.56

-18.4

0.83

Raw materials

-22.76

-23.45

-22.33

-28.54

As % of sales

78.58

80.13

79.01

82.41

Employee costs

-2.42

-1.81

-1.59

-1.24

As % of sales

8.36

6.21

5.63

3.59

Other costs

-3.28

-3.4

-3.24

-3.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.34

11.64

11.48

10.97

Operating profit

0.49

0.58

1.08

1.04

OPM

1.7

1.99

3.85

3.01

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.13

-0.13

-0.23

Interest expense

-0.28

-0.26

-0.25

-0.25

Other income

0.01

0.08

0

0.03

Profit before tax

0.07

0.27

0.7

0.58

Taxes

-0.04

-0.09

-0.22

-0.09

Tax rate

-60.58

-33.63

-32.26

-15.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.18

0.47

0.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.18

0.47

0.49

yoy growth (%)

-84.51

-62.02

-2.88

176.42

NPM

0.09

0.62

1.69

1.42

