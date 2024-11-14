Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for period ended on 30/09/2024. Submission of financial result for Period ended 30/09/2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 24 Aug 2024

PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items as per intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors attached. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation in Respect of Appointment of Cost Auditor for maintenance of Cost Records (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for first quarter ended on 30/06/2024. Submission of Outcome of Board meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for last quarter and for entire financial year ended 31/03/2024 Submission of Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take note of Resignation Received from Mr. Sanjiv Indravadan Shah from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Company. 2. To consider the appointment of Mr. Dhwanil Desai as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024

PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take note of Requests received from members for Reclassification from Promoter Category to Public Category and to take further action including calling of General meeting etc. in the matter. 2. To take note of Resignation Received from Mr. Nileshbhai Amrutlal Desai from Non- Executive independent director of the Company. 3. To reconstitute the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on account of Resignation of Mr. Nileshbhai Amrutlal Desai. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting Submission of Extract of minutes of Board of Directors Pursuant to Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024