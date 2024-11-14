|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for period ended on 30/09/2024. Submission of financial result for Period ended 30/09/2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items as per intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors attached. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation in Respect of Appointment of Cost Auditor for maintenance of Cost Records (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for first quarter ended on 30/06/2024. Submission of Outcome of Board meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for last quarter and for entire financial year ended 31/03/2024 Submission of Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take note of Resignation Received from Mr. Sanjiv Indravadan Shah from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Company. 2. To consider the appointment of Mr. Dhwanil Desai as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take note of Requests received from members for Reclassification from Promoter Category to Public Category and to take further action including calling of General meeting etc. in the matter. 2. To take note of Resignation Received from Mr. Nileshbhai Amrutlal Desai from Non- Executive independent director of the Company. 3. To reconstitute the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on account of Resignation of Mr. Nileshbhai Amrutlal Desai. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting Submission of Extract of minutes of Board of Directors Pursuant to Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|PADMANABH ALLOYS & POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for period ended 31/12/2023 Submission of Financial Results for Period ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
