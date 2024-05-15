Independent Auditors Report

To

The Members of

PAJSON AGRO INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of PAJSON AGRO INDIA LIMITED (formerly known as Pajson Agro India Private Limited) (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, in conformity with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

4. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Director Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this omer information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

5. The accompanying financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguar ding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

6. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

7. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

8. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, under section 143(3){i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained uptothe date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

9. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Other Matter

10. The Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, prepared in accordance with Accounting Standards have been audited by the predecessor auditors. The report of the predecessor auditors dated 30th August, 2024, expressed an unmodified opinion.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

11. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

12. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure-1 a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

13. Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying financial statements;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2025 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position as at 31 March 2025;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2025;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2025;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 41(vi) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other .sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 41(vii) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March, 2025.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2024, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, The accounting software used for maintenance of accounting records of the Company is operated by a third-party software service provider.

In the absence of any information on existence of audit trail (edit log) for any direct changes made at database level, we are unable to comment on whether the audit trail feature with respect to the database of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year as described in note47 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with where such feature is enabled

For P.K. Maheshwari & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 000977N Gunjan Audichya Partner Membership No,: 555184 UDIN: 25555184BMJNDG8500 Date: 14-08-2025 Place: New Delhi

Annexure I referred to in paragraph 12 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of PAJSON AGRO INDIA LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(A)(a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and capital work-in- progress.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

(b) The property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification program adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deed of all the immovable properties of the company are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-us assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information, explanation and representation given to us by the Management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit and inventory lying with third parties. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have been confirmed by the third parties and in respect of goods- in-transit, these have been confirmed from corresponding receipt and dispatch inventory records.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the company except that in the quarter ended June 24 there is some discrepancy between the stock reported in unaudited books of accounts and those submitted to the bank, due to a clerical error as reported in note 42 to the financial statements.

(iii) The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not entered into any transaction covered under sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed „o be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases.

However, the following undisputed statutory dues were in arrears as at the balance sheet date for the period of more than six months from the date they become payable

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period to which amount relates Amount (In Lakhs) Due Date Date of Payment The Employees Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952 Provident Fund From January 2022 1.87* * Not Paid Employees State Insurance Act,1948 ESIC From January 2022 0.007* * Not Paid The Employees Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952 Provident Fund April 2024 0.28** 15-05-2024 Not Paid The Employees Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952 Provident Fund May 2024 0.25** 15-06-2024 Not Paid The Employees Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952 Provident Fund June 2024 0.35** 15-07-2024 Not Paid The Employees Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952 Provident Fund July 2024 0.45** 15-08-2024 Not Paid The Employees Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952 Provident Fund August 2024 0.37** 15-09-2024 Not Paid Employees State insurance Act, 1948 ESIC April 2024 0.01** 15-05-2024 Not Paid Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 ESIC May 2024 0.01** 15-06-2024 Not Paid Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 ESIC June 2024 0.009** 15-07-2024 Not Paid Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 ESIC July 2024 0.01** 15-08-2024 Not Paid Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 ESIC August 2024 0.02** 15-09-2024 Not Paid The Andhra Pradesh (Agricultural Produce and Livestock Markets Act, 1966 APMC (Market Fees) April 2024 3.04 25-05-2024 Not paid The Andhra Pradesh (Agricultural Produce and Livestock Markets Act, 1966 APMC (Market Fees) May2024 1.00 25-06-2024 Not paid The Andhra Pradesh (Agricultural Produce and Livestock Markets Act, 1966 APMC (Market Fees) June 2024 0.71 25-07-2024 Not paid The Andhra Pradesh (Agricultural Produce and Livestock Markets Act, 1966 APMC (Market Fees) July 2024 0.20 25-08-2024 Not paid The Andhra Pradesh (Agricultural Produce and Livestock Markets Act, 1966 APMC (Market Fees) August 2024 2.42 25-09-2024 Not paid

* Company is unable to deposit outstanding amount due to non-adherence of AADHAAR authentication of some employees which are outstanding more than six months.

** Some contractors have not fulfilled their obligation to deposit the required Provident Fund (PF) and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) contributions. Consequently, the responsibility has transferred to the principal employer, rendering the Company liable for these statutory payments. However, in the absence of essential information from the contractors, the Company is presently unable to deposit such dues. The management is diligently assessing all viable options to ensure compliance and expedite the deposit of the outstanding amounts (refer note 9 to the financial statements).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix)(a) Based on the examination of records and information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans and payment of interest to any lenders as at March 31, 2025.)

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any banks, financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, term loan have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for the long-term purpose.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any funds from any entity and person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act)

(x)(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the company, with the related parties are in compliance with section 3 88 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Accounting Standard) Rules, 2021 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act. Further, according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is required to constitute an audit committee under section 177 of the act. However, the company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company on 8th February 2025, and it is in the process of constituting an audit committee.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act and consequently, does not have an internal audit system, Accordingly, reporting under clause (xiv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditor during the year. There were no issues, objections or concern raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx)(a) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the company does not have any unspent corporate social responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year and also at the end of the current financial year. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For P.K. Maheshwari & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 000977N

Gunjan Audichya

Partner

Membership No: 555184

UDIN: 25555184BMJNDG8500

Place: New Delhi

Date: 14-08-2025

Annexure II

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements PAJSON AGRO INDIA LIMITED (formerly known as Pajson Agro India Private limited) (the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2025, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with respect to the financial statement criteria established by the company considering essential components of internal control stated in Guidance note on audit of internal financial control over financial reporting ("the Guidance Note1) issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Out audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets cf the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effett on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on internal financial control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance note issued by the ICAI.

For P.K. Maheshwari & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 000977N

Gunjan Audichya

Partner

Membership No: 555184

UDIN: 25555184BMJNDG8500

Place: New Delhi

Date: 14-08-2025.