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Pajson Agro India Ltd Share Price Live

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188.9
(-4.40%)
Mar 17, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open190
  • Day's High190
  • 52 Wk High255
  • Prev. Close197.6
  • Day's Low187.75
  • 52 Wk Low 120.05
  • Turnover (lac)4.53
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value61.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)449.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Pajson Agro India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

₹190

Prev. Close

₹197.6

Turnover(Lac.)

₹4.53

Day's High

₹190

Day's Low

₹187.75

52 Week's High

₹255

52 Week's Low

₹120.05

Book Value

₹61.59

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

449.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pajson Agro India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pajson Agro India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Pajson Agro India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Mar, 2026|09:24 AM
Dec-2025Dec-2025Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 85.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 85.00%

Non-Promoter- 1500.00%

Institutions: 15.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Pajson Agro India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

40.71

20.29

16.94

Net Worth

44.21

23.79

20.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Pajson Agro India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,158.5

47.45,07,159.277,0752.4615,614208.33

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,206.3

73.152,32,612.561,018.061.125,643.5223.66

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,860

58.011,41,148.82688.031.284,681.69135.68

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

406.5

53.421,37,482.14261.020.372,135.2955.48

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,041.25

76.341,06,545.34383.062.42,484.0878.75

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pajson Agro India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

510 5th Flr Pearl Omaxe Tpwers,

Netaji Subhash Place Pitampura,

New Delhi - 110034

Tel: +011 4302 6646

Website: http://www.pajsonagro.com

Email: investor@pajsonagro.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Pajson Agro India Limited was originally incorporated under the name Pajson Agro India Private Limited dated September 17, 2021, with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequen...
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Reports by Pajson Agro India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Pajson Agro India Ltd share price today?

The Pajson Agro India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹188.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pajson Agro India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pajson Agro India Ltd is ₹449.76 Cr. as of 17 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pajson Agro India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pajson Agro India Ltd is 0 and 3.07 as of 17 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pajson Agro India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pajson Agro India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pajson Agro India Ltd is ₹120.05 and ₹255 as of 17 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Pajson Agro India Ltd?

Pajson Agro India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 45.08% and 1 Month at -10.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pajson Agro India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pajson Agro India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.47 %
Institutions - 11.87 %
Public - 25.65 %

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