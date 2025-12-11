Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFMCG
Open₹190
Prev. Close₹197.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.53
Day's High₹190
Day's Low₹187.75
52 Week's High₹255
52 Week's Low₹120.05
Book Value₹61.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)449.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
40.71
20.29
16.94
Net Worth
44.21
23.79
20.44
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,158.5
|47.4
|5,07,159.27
|7,075
|2.46
|15,614
|208.33
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,206.3
|73.15
|2,32,612.56
|1,018.06
|1.12
|5,643.52
|23.66
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,860
|58.01
|1,41,148.82
|688.03
|1.28
|4,681.69
|135.68
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
406.5
|53.42
|1,37,482.14
|261.02
|0.37
|2,135.29
|55.48
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,041.25
|76.34
|1,06,545.34
|383.06
|2.4
|2,484.08
|78.75
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
510 5th Flr Pearl Omaxe Tpwers,
Netaji Subhash Place Pitampura,
New Delhi - 110034
Tel: +011 4302 6646
Website: http://www.pajsonagro.com
Email: investor@pajsonagro.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Pajson Agro India Limited was originally incorporated under the name Pajson Agro India Private Limited dated September 17, 2021, with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequen...
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Reports by Pajson Agro India Ltd
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