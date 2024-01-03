iifl-logo

Pajson Agro India Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pajson Agro India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

40.71

20.29

16.94

Net Worth

44.21

23.79

20.44

Minority Interest

Debt

14.57

14.57

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.16

0.81

0

Total Liabilities

59.94

39.17

20.44

Fixed Assets

31.19

23.06

18.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.17

Networking Capital

23.64

15.56

1.15

Inventories

14.04

22.07

25.66

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.52

3.08

0.96

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.87

6.62

4.26

Sundry Creditors

-4.41

-15.06

-28.91

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.38

-1.15

-0.82

Cash

5.12

0.55

0.61

Total Assets

59.95

39.17

20.45

Pajson Agro India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pajson Agro India Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.