Pajson Agro India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
40.71
20.29
16.94
Net Worth
44.21
23.79
20.44
Minority Interest
Debt
14.57
14.57
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.16
0.81
0
Total Liabilities
59.94
39.17
20.44
Fixed Assets
31.19
23.06
18.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.17
Networking Capital
23.64
15.56
1.15
Inventories
14.04
22.07
25.66
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.52
3.08
0.96
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.87
6.62
4.26
Sundry Creditors
-4.41
-15.06
-28.91
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.38
-1.15
-0.82
Cash
5.12
0.55
0.61
Total Assets
59.95
39.17
20.45
